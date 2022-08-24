The Best Things To Do In Dallas, August 24-30

Wednesday, August 24Mamma Mia! at Majestic Theatre
“Here we go again…” The main challenge with watching Mamma Mia! live and on stage is to keep yourself from singing along to all the ABBA hits that form the soundtrack. But we think we can handle it just to get a peep at Lyric Stage’s production of the beloved musical hitting the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.) on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and running through Sunday. Join Sophie as she attempts to unmask her father the night before her wedding. If you have to dance in your seat, we won’t stop you. Tickets are $38, available online.
Thursday, August 25LOONA at Music Hall at Fair Park
K-pop girl group LOONA, on its first U.S. tour, will take the stage of the Music Hall at Fair Park at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. The group is fairly fascinating, and it’s not just their choreography or fashion (although those elements are highlights on their own). There are 12 members (their Korean name translates-ish to “girl of the month”) and starting back in 2016, each was introduced to the public with an individual release over the course of 18 months — a feat of creative direction. But they’ve been recording and performing a lot since then, participating in contest reality show Queendom 2 (don’t worry, no spoilers), and now they’re going worldwide. Tickets ($69 and up) for 2022 LOONA 1st World Tour: [LOONATHEWORLD] are still available online.
Friday, August 26Curse of the Puerto Ricans at Bishop Arts Theatre Center
So many people have moved house during the pandemic … or wanted to. So, we find the theme of Rosa Fernandez’s Curse of the Puerto Ricans especially relevant right now. Enjoying its last weekend at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center (215 S. Tyler St.), the play follows Julia Rodriguez as she navigates her personal wants and needs to run off with her love while feeling the weight of familial obligations pulling her back home. Add themes of Hispanic identity, addiction and a quality dysfunctional holiday, and this world premiere production is a must-see. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $20, available online.
All genres of country music have their merit, but we are big fans of Western swing. If you are, too, get your dancin’ shoes to the Cowtown JAMboree at National Hall (3316 Roberts Cut Off Road, Fort Worth) this Friday, Aug. 26. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a night of film, barbecue, live music and, of course, dancing. First up is the premiere of Mike Markwardt’s film The Birth and History of Western Swing, followed by a buffet and full bar. Steve Markwardt debuts his new album with a live performance that mixes modern country and Western swing. Other live acts take the stage for a full night of entertainment. Tickets are $25, available online.
Saturday, August 27
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is a favorite for diverse and innovative performances, as well as for bringing the classics. It seems they’re taking the same approach for the DSO’s 2nd Annual Wine & Food Festival this weekend. There are events each day starting with a chef-driven Summer Wine Down Dinner featuring Eric Dreyer, Tiffany Derry, Joel Orsini and Andy Pham on Thursday, a whiskey seminar and barbecue dinner Friday, and then wine and chocolate events and the Symphony of Flavors Grand Tasting on Saturday. Each event offers something for all palates, as well as a separate entry fee, so festival passes are probably a good call if you’re looking to attend more than one event. For a full schedule and tickets, head to the DSO website.
In Memoriam at PDNB Gallery
Galleries are so often looking for the hottest, newest artist that it stopped us in our tracks to find PDNB Gallery (150 Manufacturing St.) opening an exhibition for three seasoned artists they’d long championed. In Memoriam, however is not just an exhibition, but a tribute and celebration of life for Jesse Alexander, Paul Greenberg and Jeffrey Silverthorne, all of whom have died in the last nine months. The show opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and features Alexander’s breathtaking motorsport images, Greenberg’s samples of life and Silverthorne’s edgy pieces of history. This is a great moment to stop and stare for inspiration. For more info, get online.
Il Divo at Music Hall at Fair Park
The multinational group Il Divo suffered an enormous loss with the passing of baritone Carlos Marín last December. Many say music heals, however, and the surviving members of the classical crossover group are continuing their Greatest Hits Tour in honor of the late singer and friend. Touring with guest vocalist Steven LaBrie, the 8 p.m. performance at the Music Hall at Fair Park this Saturday, Aug. 27, will honor tickets purchased for the previous/canceled date, and there are tickets still available for purchase. The tour supports the release of the new album For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown and the Carlos Marín Foundation.
Sunday, August 28
First Rob Lake won over audiences on America’s Got Talent, then NBC named him "The World’s Greatest Illusionist." Seems like a pretty strong endorsement, which is great since Lake is bringing his gravity-defying magic to the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis St.) for two shows this Sunday, Aug. 28. The tricks begin at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and are perfect for a family outing to ditch the Sunday scaries — Lake’s talent wins over audiences of all ages. Tickets are $37, available online.
Viva Mexico! The Concert at Winspear Opera House
Celebrate the music of Mexico at the Winspear (2403 Flora St.) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, as performers of all kinds come together on the stage. In one epic concert, the orchestra joins a mariachi group and choir, all conducted by Maestro Héctor Guzmán. And that’s not all, as world-renowned opera singers Olivia Gorra (mezzosoprano) and Fernando de la Mora (tenor) will take the stage. And still … that’s not all. Audiences are rewarded with a stunning ballet folklorico performance. Tickets start at $41.25, available online.
Fitzcarraldo at Alamo Drafthouse, Denton
Fitzcarraldo is one of those films that has so many stories about its making, they can’t possibly all be true. But they probably are. The fact that the 1982 Werner Herzog feature was even completed is a feat in and of itself. It stars notoriously difficult and problematic Klaus Kinski (there’s issue number one) as a man determined to build an opera house in the jungle. This requires collecting and selling a shitload of rubber and pulling a riverboat over an Amazonian mountain (not necessarily in that order). Totally makes sense that Herzog decided to actually pull the boat over the mountain. Super efficient. There were deaths, death threats, offers to murder certain leading actors (this has been debated) and several injuries and emergency “surgeries.” And so, Fitzcarraldo was made. Alamo Drafthouse Denton (3220 Town Center Trail) screens the cult classic at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Tickets are available online.
Monday, August 29
Like helping kids learn? Like pizza? Greenville Avenue Pizza Company has a deal for you. No stranger to community efforts, GAPCo has hosted drives before, but this year they’re helping out three different schools from 4 to 8 p.m. at the noted locations and dates — RISD’s Buckhair Elementary (Thursday, August 25 at GAPCo Richardson), DISD’s Ignacio Zaragoza Elementary (Monday, August 29, at GAPCo Lowest Greenville Ave.) and George W. Truett Elementary (Tuesday, August 30, at GAPCo Peavy Road). Bring new packs of pens, pencils, notebooks, folders, crayons, construction paper, copy paper and other supplies helpful for elementary grades and receive a free slice of pizza with your choice of topping. For more info on GAPCo and location details, visit the website.
Tuesday, August 30Thrift Studio at Dwell With Dignity Pop-Up Shop
Dwell with Dignity is a nonprofit that harnesses talent and tools of the design industry to help families create stable, furnished homes when they come out of poverty. Thrift Studio is DwD’s annual fundraising event that provides about one-third of the organization’s operating revenue, but also an insane shopping opportunity for the public. Designers, showrooms, retailers and vendors curate shoppable vignettes with furniture, accessories and art pieces available at deep (seriously) discount in a fabulous pop-up shop experience (1506 Market Center Blvd.). Browse and buy 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through September 25. Check out the website for more info.