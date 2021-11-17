The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 17-Nov. 24

Wednesday, Nov. 17Jo Koy at Winspear Opera House
Jo Koy’s name has been a staple in the entertainment world — particularly on stand-up stages — for ages, but this year the laugh man has gotten some different sorts of attention thanks to his heartfelt hosting gig on Metal Shop Masters and his coupling with fellow comic and longtime friend Chelsea Handler. He’s also got a number of streamable specials, so if you missed out on those during your pandemic comedy binge, get a load of them before catching him 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) for his Just Kidding World Tour. Tickets are $42.50-$72.50 available through AT&T Performing Arts Center.
Thursday, Nov. 18DIFFA/Dallas Holiday Wreath Collection at Dallas Market Center
Yes, it’s time to decorate for the holidays and yes, that means a new wreath. Fortunately, it’s time for DIFFA/Dallas’ 26th annual Holiday Wreath Collection, which is really a bright, shiny, fully festive auction for wreaths designed by Dr. Delphinium, Scott + Cooner, Jackson’s Home and Garden, and others, and for a great cause, supporting organizations that help men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS. Enjoy sips, bites, music and aspirational browsing from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Dallas Market Center (2100 N. Stemmons Freeway). Tickets are $75 and available online.
The Friends Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend
If you’re aware there’s no meat in a trifle and you’ve always wanted to kick back in Joey’s recliner, the time is now … well, now and through Jan. 14 at the Shops at Willow Bend ( 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano) as the Friends Experience presents “The One In Dallas.” Check out 12 rooms of nostalgia and photo ops, while debating how much powder you’d put into a pair of leather pants. Tickets start at $32.50, with private group packages available. Get the details on poking “ugly naked guy” online
Local author Kathleen Kent is back with another in her Detective Betty series of page-turners, The Pledge. At 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, Kent will cozy up with her good book at Interabang Books (5600 Lovers Lane) to read, discuss and sign the latest trials of the Dallas Police Department protagonist, which include keeping the city and her own family safe. The Pledge will be available for purchase (or pick-up if you’ve pre-purchased), and that means you can technically support local twice at one event.
Friday, Nov. 19The Supreme Leader at Dallas Theatre Center
What was Kim Jong-Un like as a teenager? Writer Don X. Nguyen and director Kevin Moriarty give the answer in the world premiere of The Supreme Leader. In its last weekend in the Kalita Humphreys Theater (2400 Flora St.), the play follows an artistic Kim Jong-Un in boarding school in Switzerland, before all the North Korea leader stuff gets ahold of him. It’s 90-minutes long, with an option to view digitally at home, but see it live at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, for $20-$75. Check out details and other showtimes this week on the Dallas Theater Center’s website.
No matter what jokes the weather decides to play on us here in Dallas, the Galleria (13350 N. Dallas Parkway) has a SNOWDAY waiting with direct passage to SantaLand. The hour-long interactive experience, SNOWDAY by Baymo, features scene after scene of winter wonderland from the ethereal to the hysterical, complete with cameras to capture everything for the socials. Plus, this year, they’ve added a portal into Santa’s hideaway for the full-on Christmas package. Tickets start at $27 for adults and $10 for kids. SNOWDAY is open (mall hours) through Jan. 17, with SantaLand open through Christmas Eve. Get all the need-to-knows and some sneak peeks at SNOWDAY.
ArtSugar Mobile Art Gallery & Holiday Gift Truck
Instagram Generation, represent! This is your day. This is your time to show up and shop. ArtSugar is coming to Dallas with a mobile art gallery and holiday gift truck. There will be art, accessories, jewelry and more created just for this retail tour. Psst! There are even some Texas artists featured. (You can steal a glimpse or two on the ArtSugar IG.) The truck is scheduled to roll up at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at 4525 Cole Ave. #Letsroll until 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
For meant-to-be parents who want a baby, there’s not much they won’t do to make it happen. In William Missouri Downs’ Kosher Lutherans, that means pretending to be Lutheran to appeal to a pregnant Midwestern girl who wants to give them hers. Kosher… Lutherans. Right. They’re Jewish and are having some reservations about lying but also really want that baby. But also, there’s that kosher part. Rover Dramawerks brings the comedic timing 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 20, with an extra Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15-$18 and available online.
19th Annual Cedars Open Studios at Various Locations
It’s not just “that area over by the police department” and it hasn’t been for a long time. If you’ve failed to explore the art and culture of the Cedars, it’s time. And the 19th Annual Cedars Open Studios from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, is a stunning reason. While touring galleries, collectives and other locations, attendees can witness demos, works in progress and the creative process of artists. Galleries include Ro2 Art, Janette Kennedy Gallery, and the MAC, and other featured locations include Tin Ranch Artists Collective, [email protected], Studio Art & Soul, South Side on Lamar Artist Quarters on Botham Jean Boulevard and The Cedars Union Cohort 2. Enjoy free transportation or snag a map and join Bike Friendly Cedars on two wheels. Info is on the COS website. Pro tip: Get to Lee Harvey's for a post-tour happy hour.
Sunday, Nov. 21
There’s probably not much we need to say at this point to familiarize the world with Hamilton, the musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda based on the biography by Ron Chernow. But just in case: It’s got rap, singing, dancing, period costumes and modern sensibilities. It’s the story of the country’s own Alexander Hamilton, but it’s had a whole cultural moment of its own. Dallas Summer Musicals brings it to the Music Hall at Fair Park. See it 1:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, or many other times between now and Dec. 5. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Monday, Nov. 22Sweetpea at Second Thought Theatre
There’s a thing when people with pets fall in love and move in together. It’s a thing where everyone else who knows them and also has pets goes, “What if the pets hate each other? What if they like each other and then the people break up? How big a place do they need for the four of them?” And so on. If you’re a pet person, these are the thoughts you’re going to have when you start to read about Second Thought Theatre (3400 Blackburn St.) and its latest, Sweetpea. Two people, two birds. Oh, shit. It opens this weekend, but there’s a fantastic pay-what-you-can performance 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. Get all the details on other showtimes and purchase tickets through Second Thought.