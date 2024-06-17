How To Celebrate Juneteenth in Dallas This Wednesday

I am a Black woman, born and raised in Dallas. I attended schools in Carrollton and went to SMU. My dad was among the first Black students to integrate a local high school, and his family endured much harassment for their trailblazing, including dog poop being burned on their front porch in the 1970s.
I share all this as a reminder that the history of Juneteenth is not that far behind us. It’s important to learn about its history and celebrate the day.
Not every business observes Juneteenth as a paid holiday, but you can celebrate the spirit of “Freedom Day” by reflecting on what enslaved Black Americans would have done first after Major Gen. Gordon Granger brought word of their freedom to Texas on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay.
More than anything, they would have pursued education, rested and eaten some good food. Here are a few ways anyone can “honor the ancestors” and celebrate Juneteenth in Dallas.
Learn About the History of JuneteenthSlavery ended in Texas in 1865, despite the emancipation proclamation having been signed in 1863. (The Union had to take back Texas at the end of the Civil War for emancipation to take effect here.) Segregation continued to be a way of life in the state and greatly motivated the efforts of Dr. Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”
Lee, now 97, led an inspiring, multi-decade campaign for June 19 to become a federal holiday, and her advocacy reached a peak in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Her advocacy continues to this day. You can pass by her home in Fort Worth and the future site of the National Juneteenth Museum in South Fort Worth to learn about the holiday.
The original home of Dr. Opal Lee, 940 E. Annie St., Fort Worth
Future site of National Juneteenth Museum, corner of Rosedale and Evans avenues, Fort Worth.
Get Some RestSince Juneteenth falls midweek this year, it’s not a bad idea to consider using the day for rest. If a staycation is in the budget, consider The Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum, which has a history tied to newly freed Black Americans. If you’re resting at home, stock up on Black-owned home products before you retreat. Shop Abundantly Aromatic in the Farmers Market or Golden Black Candle Lounge in the Design District.
The Pittman Hotel, 2551 Elm St.
Abundantly Aromatic, 920 S. Harwood St., Ste. 169
Golden Black Candle Lounge, 2242 Monitor St., Stes. 130 & 140
Read a Book by Black AuthorsPick up a book from a Black-owned bookstore such as the Pan African Connection in Oak Cliff or BLACKLIT in Farmers Branch. The selections curated in these specialty stories are sure to make you laugh, cry or learn something new. Dallas Public Library will be closed for the holiday, but the Central Library exhibit on Freedman’s Town is open through October.
Pan African Connection Bookstore & Resource Center, 4466 S. Marsalis Ave.
BLACKLIT, 4050 McEwen Road, Ste. 9105, Farmers Branch
J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St.
Eat Some African-Inspired FoodThere are two Black, American and fusion restaurants you have to try soon. Pangea Restaurant in Garland has been open for years and continues to refresh its menu with soul-food inspired bites. Opened last February, Café Nubia in Dallas brings together African and Mediterranean food for a brunch or dinner you won’t forget.
Café Nubia, 3920 Rosemeade Parkway, Ste. 100
Pangea Restaurant & Bar, 6309 N. President George Bush Highway, Suite 8101, Garland
Walk for FreedomOpal Lee walks 2.5 miles every year to commemorate the 2.5 years it took for freed slaves to learn about their emancipation in Texas. Her annual event includes a virtual option for those unable to make it to Fair Park on Juneteenth.
Opal's Walk for Freedom, 9 a.m., June 19, African American Museum Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave.