 Announcing the Dallas Observer's Latest Best of the City Guide for 2025 | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best of Dallas 2025 Is Here. It's a Big D Book Fair

Our Best of Dallas issue is live and on newsstands, ready to be your guide to the top shops, restaurants, people and places.
September 18, 2025
Image: Our Best of Dallas 2025 issue celebrates books and the people who read, publish and sell them.
Our Best of Dallas 2025 issue celebrates books and the people who read, publish and sell them. Jacob Stead
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

It's the time of year when the Dallas Observer salutes all the best things in Big D. We've pulled together a guide to more than 300 of the top restaurants, entrepreneurs, artists, entertainers, shops and places that make Dallas the booming heart of North Texas, drawing newcomers from across the globe.

That's a lot of words, but we like words at the Observer. That's why this year, we're celebrating books and the people who publish, sell and read them, particularly banned ones. Dallas is brimming with new, unique and exciting ideas, and it pays to keep your eyes and mind open to the people who are writing the city's story every day.

We certainly aim to do that with our Best of Dallas issue, but try as hard as we might, we've barely scratched the surface of the city's culture. Every year, our guide to the city brings us surprises, new businesses, chefs and creators who make the Dallas narrative a page-turner, full of plot twists and entertaining characters. We think it's an issue you will want to bookmark or grab off a newsstand and keep ... at least until next year, when we record Big D's next chapter.

You can check it out here: Dallas Observer's Best of Dallas 2025

We couldn't bring you this issue without help from our readers, so we dedicate an entire section to your picks for the city's best. As for our own picks, those come from contributors who know all corners of the city.

Best of Dallas was written and edited by: Julianna Chen, Tyler Daniels, Jennifer Davis-Lamm, Kelly Dearmore, Eric Diep, Lauren Drewes Daniels, Alyssa Fields, Carly May Gravley, Desiree Gutierrez, Tyler Hicks, Lorri Kennedy, Kendall Morgan, Simon Pruitt, Aaren Prody, Nick Reynolds, Emma Ruby, Alec Spicer, Sean Stroud, Hank Vaughn, Elizabeth Veatch, Patrick Williams, Chris Wolfgang and Austin Zook.

Art direction was by Sara Schumacher, cover and illustrations by Jacob Stead, photographs by staff and Jessica Patrice Turner, Kathy Tran, Caroline Pritchard, Kendall Chambers, Chris Wolfgang, Hank Vaughn, and Alison McLean.
Image: Patrick Williams
Patrick Williams is editor-in-chief of the Dallas Observer. Before joining the staff in July 1997, Patrick worked for the Southern Illinoisan, Amarillo Globe News and San Antonio Express-News. As editor-in-chief, he oversees the newsroom and guides the coverage of both the Dallas Observer’s printed publication and online website.
[email protected]
A message from Patrick Williams: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: The More The Merrier: Dallas is a Top 3 City For Polyamory

Sex & Dating

The More The Merrier: Dallas is a Top 3 City For Polyamory

By Alyssa Fields
Image: One of the Most Treasured Childhood Staples in North Texas Has Set Sail

Kids & Family

One of the Most Treasured Childhood Staples in North Texas Has Set Sail

By Preston Barta
Image: Tripping Out: Trading Texas Heat for This Wondrous System of Oklahoma Trails

Hiking & Outdoors

Tripping Out: Trading Texas Heat for This Wondrous System of Oklahoma Trails

By Lorri Kennedy
Image: Remembering Robert Redford's Final, Underrated Role as a Dallas-Fort Worth Bandit

Film, TV & Streaming

Remembering Robert Redford's Final, Underrated Role as a Dallas-Fort Worth Bandit

By Liam Gaughan
Image: One of the Most Treasured Childhood Staples in North Texas Has Set Sail

Kids & Family

One of the Most Treasured Childhood Staples in North Texas Has Set Sail

By Preston Barta
Image: Best Things To Do in Dallas, Sept. 17–23

Events

Best Things To Do in Dallas, Sept. 17–23

By Merritt Martin, Carly May Gravley and Alec Spicer
Image: Top Ten Records Hosting New Film Screening Series For Movie Talkers

Events

Top Ten Records Hosting New Film Screening Series For Movie Talkers

By Alec Spicer
Image: Remembering Robert Redford's Final, Underrated Role as a Dallas-Fort Worth Bandit

Film, TV & Streaming

Remembering Robert Redford's Final, Underrated Role as a Dallas-Fort Worth Bandit

By Liam Gaughan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation