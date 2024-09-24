Free Condom and HIV Test Vending Machines Arrive in Dallas

The machines are part of an expansion of Prism’s Nice Package program, which allows Texans to order a free parcel of condoms with an HIV test to be shipped directly to them, anywhere in the state. The vending machines were purchased through a Texas Department of State Health Services grant to prevent STI and HIV infection.
According to the Dallas County Community Health Needs Assessment, reported cases of syphilis and gonorrhea have been steadily on the rise every year since 2015. In 2021, there was a reported 30% increase in HIV infection among men and a 6.5% increase among women. A Parkland Hospital report states that the Centers for Disease Control is warning that the issue has become a national epidemic, due to a record high of STI infections in the U.S. This includes an 80% increase in reported syphilis cases over the last five years.
“Condoms are a tried and true prevention method, though cost and access continue to be an issue,” says Januari Fox, director of policy, advocacy and community engagement for Prism Health North Texas. “Vending machines as a means of delivering Nice Packages are accessible, safe, and innovative. The Nice Packages cannot be tampered with before being distributed, which is a common concern for publicly available free condoms.”
A Nice Package machine can be found at Oak Lawn’s LGBTQIA+ destination Dallas Woody's Sports & Video Bar (4011 Cedar Springs Road), replacing a long-operating cigarette machine on the first floor. Another machine can be found at The Shops at RedBird (3662 W. Camp Wisdom Road), at the shopping mall’s Dallas College Workforce Center outpost. A third machine has been installed at an undisclosed local university student center for those under active enrollment.
“We’re thrilled to have the Nice Package vending machine here at Woody’s. It’s a big improvement on the methods of distributing free protection from the past,” said Brian Jones, general manager. “The machine is tamper-proof, offers everything our patrons need, and is engaging and fun to use. We’ve seen a great reaction from our visitors and are proud to have this amenity for safety and health with us.”
Prism’s Nice Package program has already proven itself as an essential resource in Texas, which has the largest population of U.S. citizens without health insurance coverage. Between September 2023 and March 2024, the program distributed 154,245 condoms and 330 at-home HIV tests through its online delivery system alone.