The Best Things To Do in Dallas, April 19–25

Wednesday, April 19Into the Woods at Wyly Theatre
If you need to feel that “No One Is Alone,” then head to the Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St.) through April 30 for Dallas Theater Center’s production of Into The Woods. Fairy tales come to life as the baker and his wife work to create a family, Jack tries to milk his cow and Cinderella hopes to get to the fancy festival. It’s a musical of fantastical fun and a lot of hope. Tickets for various showtimes are available online.
Great (Women) Painters at Dallas Museum of Art
Celebrating what Vanity Fair called one of the “Season’s Best Art Books,” the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) welcomes Phaidon and Kering and four talented artists for a public discussion on Great (Women) Painters. Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, DMA’s Hoffman family senior curator of contemporary art, moderates a public panel discussion with great artists Jennifer Guidi, Tschabalala Self, Genesis Tramaine and Lisa Yuskavage on their artist practices, mentors and other women painters. Tickets are $30 (members) and $35 (public), available online.
Thursday, April 20Mocky Horror – Reefer Madness with Cali Sober at Texas Theatre
It’s 4/20 and any smokers worth their schwag know they should be doing something to honor the groovy leaf … you know, maybe aside from placing themselves solidly in a state of couch-lock. Mocky Horror Picture Show gives us this opportunity with its lauded, fully interactive movie mocking (as the name would suggest) of the historic anti-drug-aganda flick Reefer Madness. Get to Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Tickets, a mere $14, are available online and include a bag of props that are fully legal in the state of Texas … unfortunately. But bonus! New beverage company Cali Sober will be doling out samples at the show.
Art in the City Walking Tour in Deep Ellum
There are more than 150 murals in the historic neighborhood of Deep Ellum. To celebrate spring, muralist Frank Campagna will lead the Deep Ellum Wine Walk as a tour of murals, discussing favorites he’s created and favorites of the community. Tickets, $15 in advance online, include a commemorative glass for sipping at various points on the tour. Check in for sightseeing at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at 2650 Main St. Find out more online.
4/20 at Thunderbird Station
Thunderbird Station (3400 Commerce St.) wants you to “roll up” (HA!) this Thursday. They’re busting out all the munchies and high vibes for 4/20. Snag a stoner-inspired cocktail or cop a num-num from the Primo Munchies Menu. That sucker includes handcrafted Mexican pizzas and a smattering of other crave-able snacks (with vegetarian options available). Plus, green-friendly vendors will be on hand, from Texas High Country (delta-9 gummies, anyone?) to Cookies By Chrysta. Follow Thunderbird Station on Instagram.
Friday, April 21USA Film Festival at Angelika Film Center
Attending the USA Film Festival, April 19–23 at Angelika Film Center (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane), means you’re taking part in one of the oldest established film festivals in the country. And it’s free! Check out a biopic on abstract artist Hilma, a supernatural thriller set in Iceland, a short doc on publicly funded submersible ALVIN, feature film Silent Life: The Story of the Lady in Black, Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot (take one guess what that’s about) and so many other big-screen treats. Plus, lots of options to hear filmmakers speak on their creations. Check out the full schedule and plan your screenings online. Reserve tickets in advance by calling the Festival office at 214-821-6300, or secure tickets one hour before screen time at the upstairs box office in the Angelika on the day of.
If it could help the Earth, then why wouldn’t we? It’s always been a mystery why some people find it so offensive that there are folks trying to lower the global temps, save species of animals, reuse bottles and bike to work. But for all of us “bleeding hearts,” the EarthX Earth Day Expo at Fair Park Friday through Sunday this weekend is a safe haven for loving our planet and having fun doing it. Check out an EV and alt-fuel car show, animal presentations from the Dallas Zoo, skateboarding and urban agriculture demos, and our favorite, an immersive planetarium. Plus, listen to environmental speakers on sustainability, climate and more. There’s green fun for the whole fam, and it’s free. (Food and beverages available for purchase.) Find out more about EarthX online.
Saturday, April 22
You might be meeting up with The Bard several nights in a row thanks to Shakespeare Dallas’ latest offering. The company, along with The Hitz Foundation and Play On Shakespeare, are presenting staged readings of four Shakespeare plays running from Richard II through Henry V. Not only did ol’ William prove himself as a political writer, but this series gives current playwrights the opportunity to put a little spin on Shakes. The Henriad begins Thursday with Richard II, then Henry IV (Part 1) on Friday, Henry IV (Part 2) on Saturday, and Henry V on Sunday; then the series repeats again the following week. Pick one or see them all. Single tickets are $15, available online.
Dallas Art Fair at Fashion Industry Gallery
The Dallas Art Fair is a playground — an upscale playground, that is — for fans of modern and contemporary art. Whether you’re looking to expand a collection or just looking, the fair presents almost 100 exhibitors (local galleries and organizations from across the country and world) bringing curated collections to the public. And because the Dallas Art Fair Foundation benefits Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center and Dallas Contemporary, it feels good going to a fun and beautiful event that helps support art in our city all year long. Get to the Fashion Industry Gallery, aka f.i.g. (1807 Ross Ave.), from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Single tickets are $25, or purchase a 3-day pass for $55. There’s a special Foundation Preview event Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. for an additional ticket. All passes available online.
Sunday, April 23Turtle Creek Chorale “For the Beauty of the Earth” at East Dallas Christian Church
If you didn’t get enough Earth Day, Turtle Creek Chorale is celebrating our blue ball with a concert dedicated to the beauty of the planet. Beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at East Dallas Christian Church (629 N. Peak St.), the TCC’s three ensembles — Chamber Chorus, Coloratura and TerraVox — will perform selections with themes of natural wonders and how to be good stewards of this world. Tickets are “pay what you can,” and while TCC would never, we can say it: Be generous! Secure them online.
We’ve been pretty forward about recommending events that promote dialogue around mental health. We’re especially excited that WaterTower Theatre (15650 Addison Road) is putting on the Manic Monologues, Zack Burton and Eliza Hofmeister’s creation that brings to the stage a collection of diverse stories about resiliency and real experiences. Inspired by Burton’s own experience after a psychotic break and bipolar diagnosis, The Manic Monologues offers performances that range from comedic to dramatic and all own the spotlight with humility, joy and sincerity … and absolutely no shame. The show runs through April 30. Tickets are $43, available online.
Maria Bamford at the Eisemann Center
Keeping with our theme of being open about mental health, there’s no better talent to take the spotlight than comic Maria Bamford. She’s an open book about her own experiences with mental illness and has taken the topic to the small screen with her show Lady Dynamite. One of the Comedians of Comedy and the absolute queen of the televised comedy special brings her relatable hilarity to the stage of the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson), 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, and we’d all be fools not to grab the remaining $40–$45 tickets, available for purchase online.
Monday, April 24Friends of the Dallas Public Library The State of Libraries at Communities Foundation of Texas
Y’all, this is for real. Our libraries are in danger. There are more bills than we can list from memory — because there are 30. Yes, 30 — that could affect libraries in our state by way of limiting funding, changing what determines which books are available to the public and how, and even threats to librarians (actual prosecution) for doing their job and helping the public source information. This Monday, April 24, at 4 p.m. The Friends of Dallas Public Library hosts an event at Communities Foundation of Texas (5500 Caruth Haven Lane) to update the community. Comments from national library advocate and Executive Director for EveryLibrary, John Chrastka, will precede a reception. RSVP online to reserve your spot and find out what you can do to support our libraries and learning for all.