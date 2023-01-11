The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Jan. 11–17

Wednesday, Jan. 11Susan Barnett, Marco Querin and Gabe Langholtz at Conduit Gallery
Always offering a variety of stunning exhibitions, Conduit Gallery (1626-C Hi Line Drive) serves up a triple dose of color and form. Through Feb. 11, audiences can take in the cognitive and clinical psychology-influenced patterns of Susan Barnett, the play of fiber and light from Marco Querin and folk art-reverent narratives from Gabe Langholtz. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Find out more online.
Thursday, Jan. 12Four Weddings and an Elvis at Cox Playhouse
What happens in Vegas … can be perfect for an independent theater stage. Even better if it happens in a Vegas wedding chapel with Elvis presiding over the undoubtedly sacred unions. Rover Dramawerks brings Four Weddings and an Elvis to the Cox Playhouse (1517 H Avenue, Plano), opening with a preview performance 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and running Thursdays through Saturdays through Jan. 28. Tickets to this raucous comedy are $10–$24, available online. An excellent choice for date night with your hunk-a burnin’ love.
Friday, Jan. 13Jeff Dunham at American Airlines Center
He’s the guy you know as the comic ventriloquist, and while he started out doing out local dealership commercials in Big D and Little T (no idea if that’s a nickname for Tyler, but let’s go with it), Jeff Dunham is now headlining American Airlines Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. He’s still got a suitcase of dummies with varying levels of fame themselves, including Peanut, Walter the grouch, Bubba J, José the Jalapeño on a Stick and Achmed the dead terrorist. Dunham’s tour is titled Still Not Canceled, which is saying something for so many voices in one act. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Girl Scout Cookies & Cocktails launch at Sweet Tooth Hotel
Y’all, we know you thought the endless parade of sweet treats was ending, but we in no way regret to inform you that it’s now Girl Scout Cookies Season! Sweet Tooth Hotel (1511 Elm St.) and Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas are joining forces for a cool new cookie shopping experience. Girl Scouts will begin a takeover of the Sweet Tooth lobby for sales on the weekends and with an awesome interactive exhibition. Oh, and there are cocktails. Enjoy a special cookie-themed cocktail menu through March 5, but celebrate it first at the launch party beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in the Calirosa Cocktail Lounge. RSVP is required to the free party, and a limited number of tickets ($30) to the art installation are available for the evening. RSVP and find out more online.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Now, as far as we know, none of these comics has a suitcase of ventriloquistic sidekicks. But Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.) swears they’ll be selling out stadiums post haste. And you know they’re being honest because they’ve put them all on one bill and called the show “Bangers.” That’s a name you can trust. The actual names of the talent? Ryan Perrio, Magen King, Fonzo Crow, Q Coleman, Latrice Wilkerson, Arun Rama and Thomas Craig. See them all at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday for just $25. Tickets are available online.
BBBevCo. Dry January Pop-Up at Zounds Sounds
The zero-proof movement isn’t a trend or a fad. It’s a necessity, and we’re so glad it’s here. Enough of the mocktails with limited profiles; zero-proof is about cocktails and libations that are thoughtfully crafted to be delicious and proudly made with little or no alcohol. Beyond Booze Beverage Company is a local brand from two couples (Reid Robinson and Julie Wade Robinson, Andrea Benningfield and Jennifer Benningfield) well established in the Dallas entertainment and hospitality industries. They'll be pouring onto the scene with a Dry January celebration and pop-up at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Zound Sounds School of Music (10050 Shoreview Road). For $5, enjoy featured NA beverages, performances by The Charming Gardeners and DJ Mr. Rid, bites from Moonflower Noodle Shop and Scoops N’ Buns, raffles and more. Purchase tickets online before they run out!
Sunday, Jan. 15Coiled Basket workshop at Oil and Cotton
Don’t know about you, but since the start of the year, we’ve been trying to put things where they’re “supposed to go” and sometimes that involves finding new containers — new, beautiful-to-look-at bowls and baskets and trays. Oil and Cotton (2313 Beatrice St.) offers a novel idea: What if we made one of them? Delaney Smith leads a workshop at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on making coiled baskets from various fabrics to create a two-toned vessel you’ll want to show off. All materials are included with registration ($75), which is available online.
Kicking off each year with The Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital is a tradition of the Dallas Opera that is as celebratory as it is adventurous. Why? The concert presents a rising star, a “profound artist” from somewhere else in the world, right here on our home stages. This year’s brings Chinese soprano Ying Fang and her longtime collaborator pianist Ken Noda to the Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St.) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, for a selection of Bach, Schubert, Strauss and Fang’s favorite Chinese folk songs (English translations available). Tickets start at $15, available online.
Monday, Jan. 16Cirque Italia's Water Circus at Stonebriar Centre
Under the white and blue big top outside Stonebriar Centre (2601 Preston Road, Frisco), you might be expecting a circus, but you’ll find a lot more. Try 35,000 gallons more. The Cirque Italia stage holds that much water, so as the performers stunt on ropes, trapeze, roller skates and bicycles, they’re doing it above, alongside and sometimes through water. It’s a tribute to the element of water with fully jaw-dropping and gorgeous movement. Bonus? Bubbles and lasers. We’re talking perfect for children of all ages. See it at various time Wednesday through the final performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Tickets ($10–$50) are available online.
Hard Target at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson and Denton
Flashback to 1993 and you’re in the theater double-fisting popcorn and anxiously awaiting some ass-kicking action. Except it’s 2023 and you don’t have to flashback because Alamo Drafthouse Richardson and Denton are bringing the John Woo and Jean-Claude Van Damme via 1993’s Hard Target. It’s a New Orleans-set game of disorganized and organized crime and you should probably check it out. Tickets are $10, available online.