The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Jan. 18–24

Wednesday, Jan. 18Cabaret at Arts Mission Oak Cliff
Arts Mission Oak Cliff (410 S. Windomere Ave.) is doing the Kit Kat Club right, and we know this because they have a recommendation that this production of Cabaret not only features strobes and haze, but is best meant for audiences 16 and older. As romance blooms in the dynamic Berlin club circa 1931, Nazi presence is growing stronger and suppressing the creative, theatrical and non-conforming. See the captivating choreography of the beloved musical at 8 p.m. performances Wednesday through Saturday, with tickets starting at $25 and available online.
Thursday, Jan. 19
What do you do when your boyfriend dumps you because he needs to get serious about life and go to Harvard Law? If you’re Elle Woods, you go to Harvard Law too. Duh. Based on the movie that Wednesday Addams finds to be compelling nightmare fodder (go watch and you’ll see), Legally Blonde –The Musical is a fun and fabulously styled musical all about how the journey to prove your worth to someone else often ends up as a bigger gift to yourself. OMG, go see it 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with an extra 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets start at $25, available online.
Friday, Jan. 20Dita Von Teese at the Majestic Theatre
If you saw Don’t Worry Darling — and don’t worry, we won’t blow your cover so you can go home and say, “Darling! Let’s watch this crazy movie!” — you saw the modern queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese captivate audiences during one of the weirdest and most disturbing scenes in the movie. And while it was a super important part of the thriller, you likely didn’t get enough of the Teese. See the stunning performer do her full show on a big beautiful stage as her Glamonatrix tour hits the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.) 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Find available tickets on Ticketmaster.
From the son of a preacher to a member of the Soul Stirrers to the icon of soul music, Sam Cooke changed the landscape of popular music. The Music of Sam Cooke – A Change is Gonna Come stars the insanely talented Bradd Marquis as the embodiment of this legendary singer and beacon for social justice. It wows from “You Send Me” down to details about Cooke and his time in and out of the spotlight. See it 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson). Tickets are $37–$49, available online.
Saturday, Jan. 21Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston sign Dos Hombres at Total Wine & More
Get. There. Early. Get in your Aztec and drive it down to Total Wine & More (9350 N. Central Expressway) probably well before 10 a.m. to ensure you can score a bottle of Dos Hombres Mezcal and have it signed by the co-founders and oh, possibly the best on-screen television duo to ever revitalize Albuquerque tourism … as well as just in general, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Get your signatures with a purchase, be cool, keep your pants on, maybe bring a snack so you’re not hangry by the time you get up to the meet-and-greet. Find out more via TW&M’s Facebook event and more about Dos Hombres on the website.
Cornbread & Country at Sons of Hermann Hall
Country artist Elaina Kay doesn’t just put out albums — she makes festivals happen, like Cornbread & Country. This Saturday, Jan. 21, marks the fifth annual rendition as it returns to the venerable Sons of Hermann Hall (3414 Elm St.) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees will enjoy barbecue (catered by Kay’s husband) and performances by artists from across Texas and Oklahoma. Tickets are $45–$65, available via Prekindle.
His career has spanned more than four decades, and he’s coming to Lewisville Grand Theater (100 N. Charles St., Lewisville) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, as part of the Texas Tunes Series. He’s Alejandro Escovedo, and he’s had more than one pivotal role in rock music. He went punk with The Nuns, he dug into roots rock and alt-country with The True Believers and Rank & File, respectively. And that’s all before his incredible solo career. He’s played with Springsteen and Cale … or maybe we can now say they played with Escovedo. Catch a varied set from the Austin City Limits Hall of Famer with tickets starting at $25, available online.
Lunar New Year Celebration with the Crow Museum at NorthPark Center
The Crow Museum and NorthPark Center are joining forces all morning Saturday, Jan. 21, to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Park Cities Chinese School kicks off the Lunar New Year party with a story time at 9 a.m., and then come the live rabbits. No, really! Animal lovers get ready to freak out with floppy bunnies. Rising Phoenix will perform a lion dance in the NorthCourt at 10 a.m. before the Dallas Asian Wind Symphony performs at 11 a.m. Art activities for kids will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Don’t miss out on the festivities! Find out more online.
Sunday, Jan. 2239th Annual KidFilm Family Festival at Angelika Dallas
There’s no reason to find a babysitter for this trip to the movies — it’s time for the 39th Annual KidFilm Family Festival. The weekend is full of free films for kids of all ages, in a range of categories from shorts based on favorite storybooks, animated shorts, feature-length true stories, and special presentations such as The Wizard of Oz. Programs begin at 12:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Angelika Film Center (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane). While films are free, tickets are limited and open up one hour before each movie at the KidFilm box office upstairs. Check out the full schedule of attractions online.
The Funniest Stand-Up in Dallas Competition Championship at Dallas Comedy Club
It’s Sunday, Jan. 22, and you’ve made it to the end of the week(end). You know who else has made it? The stand-ups taking the stage at Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.). They’re the finalists, the golden ones, the best of the best from weeks of competition as Purvis Wilson Presents The Funniest Stand-Up in Dallas Competition. We are officially at championship time, and you don’t want to miss it. Paulos Feerow, Sri Raj, Lucy Perry, Jordan J., Ryan Perrio, Thomas Craig, Jepherson Guevara and Kenny Lee punch(line) to the finish starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will go fast, so get on the line and snag one.
Monday, Jan. 23
The Elephant Man isn’t just a hard story, it’s a true story. And it’s one of the most memorable ones to hit screen or stage. Sure, there’s the legendary 1980 David Lynch film starring John Hurt, or David Bowie’s theatrical run in the main role, but it doesn’t take an A-lister. John Merrick’s story of a social outcast with physical deformities dreaming of being accepted for more than his wit is somehow both full of hope and soul-crushing. It’s empathy co-starring with cruelty, and it’s not easily forgotten. Drew Wall takes on the challenge of the truly tortured hero in a production at Theatre Three (2688 Laclede St.), and audiences won’t want to miss it, with shows from Jan. 19 to Feb. 19. And yes, that includes 8 p.m. this Monday, Jan. 23. Tickets start at $37, available online.
Tuesday, Jan. 24Black Cowboys: An American Story at the African American Museum, Dallas
Black men, women and children worked on Texas ranches and drove cattle from before the Civil War through the turn of the century. Some were enslaved and some free, and their stories aren’t exactly the ones we all know by heart. But they should be. Learn about the Black West and how it shaped the role of the cowboy as we know it today, along with fashion, music, film and more. Witness Black Cowboys: An American Story at the African American Museum in Fair Park from Jan. 21 through April 15. Museum hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more online.