The Best Things To Do in Dallas, March 15–21

Wednesday, March 15Dallas Blooms at Dallas Arboretum
Make Miley proud and buy yourself flowers. But like, you know, do it where you don’t have to take care of them or watch them die. Hit up Dallas Blooms: Great Contributors at the Dallas Arboretum (8525 Garland Road) and take in the sights and scents of more than 500,000 blooming flowers, including tulips, hyacinth and daffodils. Plus, the gardens feature Gary Lee Price’s bronze sculptures of Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman, Mark Twain and others. Wednesdays offer chef demos at A Tasteful Place, and March 15 has an 11 a.m. workshop for choosing the right cooking tools for the job at hand. The demo is included with admission, which is available for purchase online.
Thursday, March 16Blk + Vegan book signing event at Interabang Books
When exploring vegetarianism and veganism, it’s natural to worry that you won’t get to enjoy your favorite foods anymore. That’s why Emani Corcran dug deep into her family favorites and dishes from Black food culture to create her blog Blk + Vegan and its namesake cookbook. Homestyle doesn’t have to mean unhealthy, and Corcran discusses her recipes and signs her book 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane). Purchase a copy at the event or online.
Deep Ellum Wine Walk: St. Paddy-O
The Deep Ellum Wine Walk returns with a St. Patrick’s Day twist that brings more than the expected Sip & Shop through local retailers. This time, the event offers deals on the patios of Easy Slider, Electric Shuffle, Monkey King and others. Reserve a glass for $15 online or $20 as a walk-up starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Discover Deep Ellum (2650 Main St.). Glasses are designed by artist Sandra Boskamp. Check out the Facebook page for tickets and more info.
Afro Mingei: Artist Talk with Jeremy Biggers & Sam Lao at Nasher Sculpture Center
2018 Nasher Prize Laureate Theaster Gates staged the Afro Mingei project to explore the intersection of African American and Japanese cultures. The small corner gallery inside the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.) offers tangible experiences via food, drink, ceramics and more. From 7 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, March 16, Afro Mingei brings an artist talk with Dallas artists Sam Lao (murals, tufted works and more) and Jeremy Biggers (murals, multi-media and more). The power couple will discuss their careers, sharing a studio space and what it’s like to be an artist in Dallas. Because space is limited, the Nasher encourages attendees to secure tickets early, available online.
Friday, March 17
This is the last weekend to ooh and ahh at Southwest Center Mall (yes, the one we all still call Red Bird Mall, at 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Road) and all the amazing things under the UniverSoul Circus big top. Interactive, jaw-dropping and celebratory, UniverSoul brings international artists together to perform stunts, fire performances, music and some comic relief. Oh, and acrobats aren’t the only ones to fly through the air — motorcycles do it too. See the action 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $24, available via Ticketmaster.
O’Bangers at Dallas Comedy Club
Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.) features the best comedy around in a series called Bangers, but this week, a centuries-old Irish tradition requires it to be called O’Bangers. You don’t even have to have good luck or be remotely Celtic in ancestry to enjoy fantastic stand-up from Linda Stogner, CJ Starr, Paul Varghese, Sri Raj, Kevin Hollingsworth and others. At least, that’s the St. Patrick’s Night lineup for 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. shows. Saturday shows bring another solid gold lineup. Reserve tickets for $25 and find out more online.
If there’s one thing we like, it’s a show that lets us experience all the things we don’t have in our homes and gardens so we can live like we’re in an HGTV show before we walk three steps over to a Birds of Prey show courtesy of the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center or head the other way for cooking demos. Mindful Tidying with Hayli? Sign us up so we can head home and do half of every room before turning on Perfect Match. It’s fine. We know our limits. We’ll also buy three plants too many. It’s garden math. All these fabulous things are available at the Fourth Annual Greater Frisco Home & Garden Show, Friday through Sunday, at the Ford Center at The Star (One Cowboys Way). Admission is free thanks to sponsorship by BKV Energy. Find out the full schedule of events online.
Saturday, March 18Deep Ellum Outdoor Market
Every Saturday in March, shoppers and strollers can make their way to Deep Ellum for the Outdoor Market. From noon to 6 p.m., the Deep Ellum Community Association brings together more than 40 local vendors and artists, along with Deep Ellum Radio-curated music so you can bop through the booths from 100 to 199 Crowdus Street. Follow the event page on Facebook for updates.
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice created a fair lot of ear-worm-y musicals, but Evita is one of the most beautiful. Sure, that may be because it’s set in Argentina in the 1930s–1950s and is about the powerful Eva Perón. Elegantly coiffed as she was, she came from poverty, became a leader revered among the working class and also pioneered women’s suffrage in the country. She also made more than a few enemies. Perón was a fascinating figure for sure, and NTPA Repertory presents its final weekend of the beloved bio-musical at Willow Bend Center of the Arts (6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano). See it 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, $20–$30, are available online.
Sunday, March 19
Die-hard golfers like the latest and greatest in golf tech, and the DFW Golf Show is offering three days of it. Nearly 100 vendors will show off new clubs and accessories, as well as interactive games and virtual training tools. Plus, you might rub elbows with a celebrity during a fitting or at one of the stroke and hitting clinics. Tickets are $15 early online and $20 at the door, with VIP packages available. You’ll find all, as well as schedules and exhibitor lists, online.
Monday, March 20
Ensuring the freedom of drag culture and preserving its history could not be more important right now. So we’re especially excited to see author Craig Seligman coming to Deep Vellum Books (3000 Commerce St.) at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, to support his new book Who Does That Bitch Think She Is?: Doris Fish and the Rise of Drag. A celebration of the book, yes, but the event will also be a bit of an introduction to Fish for the uninitiated via a conversation with Seligman’s husband Silvana, one of Fish’s former co-performers. Find out more online.
Dallas Observer Burger Week at various locations
What makes this an especially happy Monday? It kicks off Dallas Observer Burger Week. From Monday through March 26, get $7 burger deals at more than 20 restaurants. Download the Burger Week Passport to make planning easier, and even earn points and prizes for certain add-ons (who knew a Topo Chico was such a winning beverage?). Of course, you’re encouraged to get on the socials with #burgerweekdal when you nosh at the Dairy-ette, Barcadia, Liberty Burger, Son of a Butcher and all the other joints. Also, be cool, tip like you mean it, and register online right now.