The Best Things To Do in Dallas, March 29 – April 4

Wednesday, March 29World Ballet Series: Cinderella at Texas Hall
Pull all your wicked-awesome brothers and sisters together and get to Texas Hall in Arlington at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, for Cinderella, part of the World Ballet Series. Presenting dancers from the world over, the fairytale uses glittering sets and costumes and dazzling choreography by Marina Kesler to perfectly match Prokofiev’s beloved score. Tickets start at $40, available online.
Dallas Opera’s Così fan tutte at the Winspear Opera House
Ah, the ol’ fidelity test. Ya gotta appreciate disguises and trickery in love. Well, not so much in real life. But despite the plot, Mozart’s Così fan tutte is actually a delightful opera in no small part thanks to Dallas Opera’s talent and production. There are only two more opportunities to see the comedy, sung in Italian with English subtitles. Choose 7:30 p.m.on Wednesday, March 29, or Saturday, April 1, at Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.). Tickets start at $15, available online.
Thursday, March 30Saadia Faruqi signing at Interabang Books
One of the signs of a great children’s book is a character who doesn’t feel “written” for kids — it’s just a kid. And the ability to write engaging, relatable characters is a super-power of Saadia Faruqi. You may recognize her name from the Yasmin series, but her latest, Marya Khan and the Beautiful Jasmine Garden is just as much a treat (and the second in its own series). It follows a Pakistani-American third-grader who desperately wants to lead her class in community gardening but finds her share of trials along the way. Hear Faruqi discuss the book and have her sign a copy at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane). Find out more about the book and order a copy online.
You can go to an arcade. You can go to an escape room. You can go to an indoor amusement bar. Or, you can do all of the above at Two Bit Circus. Calling itself the first micro-amusement park, Two Bit Circus just opened at the Shops at Park Lane and offers games for all ages, along with food and drinks. It’s a cool spot to check out VR games you don’t need at home, to sit down to some oversized versions of classic board games, to totally own your coworkers on hoops or just to go old-school and play some arcade games. Packages are available starting at $35 per person, with the full amount going on a card as “bits” to spend on games, attractions, sips and bites. Spring break specials continue through the month of March, so get online now.
Friday, March 31Orchestra New Spain: Cantatas & Tonadillas at Zion Lutheran Church
The tonadilla is an interesting thing in music. It’s a breath of fresh air; it’s satire and comic relief. In 18th-century Spain, it came between solemn or serious works and featured castanets. The Orchestra of New Spain pays homage to these intermezzos with its second concert of the season, Cantatas and Tonadillas, with Haley Sicking and Nicholas Garza at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 31, at Zion Lutheran Church (6121 E. Lovers Lane). Witness a glorious aria and cantata from the two (respectively) before they join forces for a tonadilla and cantata. The evening closes with Haydn’s Symphony No. 44, which tackles both mourning and hope. Tickets are $30, available online.
Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition at the Winspear Opera House
The Dallas Opera Guild gives us the opportunity to see stars on the rise with the second annual Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the Winspear Opera House. The contest itself means participants (sopranos, mezzo-sopranos, tenors and bass-baritones) have the chance to win a cash prize — which is cool, of course! — but it seems like the big draw to perform would be getting to do it on the Winspear stage and, you know, be discovered for bigger and brighter star opportunities. Audience members get sweet serenades as well as the chance to vote for People’s Choice. Tickets are just $10, available online.
The Chris & Paul Show at the Comedy Arena
If physical comedy is what you’re craving, the Comedy Arena (305 E. Virginia St., McKinney) is serving up two extremely physical comedy professionals. Finalists on Bring The Funny, earning approval from Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigan and Jeff Foxworthy, The Chris & Paul Show come off the TV screen and onto a local stage. Their signature approach is serving a scenario you only think you can predict before slamming audiences into shock and laughs with a twist. Don’t let us ruin it; see for yourself at 7:30 or 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, or 8 or 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Tickets are available online.
Saturday, April 1
Now that gallery Saturdays are hoppin’ again, we’re excited for another opening reception at Conduit Gallery (1626 C Hi Line Drive), 5:30–7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1. The event celebrates three solo exhibitions: bold and vivid paintings and works on paper from Roberto Munguia (Algo Queda [Something Remains]), explorations of line and color via paintings and works on paper from Robert Jessup (Ribbons and Curtains) and paintings built with textiles from Jimi Kabela (Zero). Find out more about each artist and see pieces from each exhibition on the Conduit website.
Texas Cares Easter Bunny photos at Earthwise Pet Frisco
Did your pet curl up with you and gaze lovingly into your eyes, put a soft paw on your hand and beg you to take them to get their photo made with a very large rabbit? More specifically, a strange human in a giant rabbit costume? As luck would have it, you can make your dreams come true as Earthwise Pet (252 W. Stonebrook Parkway, Frisco) hosts Texas Cares Cat Adoption and Rescue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 1, for an Easter Bunny Photo fundraiser. For a suggested donation of $10, you and your furry friend can get snaps taken and help build the Texas Cares medical fund for adoptable cats and kittens. Find out more about Texas Cares online.
The Turtle Creek Chorale knows how to throw a party, and the ensemble is pulling out all the stops yet again for the Rhapsody Benefit Gala on Saturday, April 1. The open bar reception and seated dinner is topped off by a private concert by the legendary powerhouse performer of stage and screen, The Patti LuPone. She will perform her very personal renditions of Broadway favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and others. It’s a can’t-miss, don’t-miss opportunity followed by an after party with the Empire 6 Band. Gala tickets start at $500 for single seats, but concert-and-party-only tickets (meaning, no open bar, no dinner) start at just $50. For Ms. LuPone! It’s all online, and it all benefits TCC musical, cultural and educational programs.
The Dog Days Fashion Show and Adoption Event at Coppell Arts Center
Thought the Easter Bunny was the only dog-friendly photo opp this Saturday? Think again. The Third Annual Dog Days Fashion Show and Adoption Event begins at 9 a.m. at the Cherie and Jim Walker Performance Pavilion outside on the Grove at the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis St., Coppell). Proud parents of VIPs (Very Important Pups) can enter their dogs in a fashion show (Don’t act surprised! It’s in the event name), and prospective parents can find their new best friend at the on-site adoptions. Get family photos and shop pet-friendly vendors and more. Register your sartorial canine online in advance.
Sunday, April 2The Travel & Adventure Show at Dallas Market Hall
If you didn’t already have wanderlust after three-plus years of a pandemic, then you will after you hit up the Travel & Adventure Show at Dallas Market Hall this Saturday and Sunday. In one location, you can essentially tour a score of destinations from all over the world, as well as tour operators who can get you to those places. There will also be travel experts and vendors and keynote speakers on both days, including Andrew McCarthy on Sunday discussing and signing his book The Longest Way Home. Admission is $11 in advance for one day or $18 for two days, both available online. Find the full schedule, tickets and more on the event website.
Noises Off at Theatre Arlington
The beloved play-inside-a-play Noises Off celebrates 40 years since its Broadway premiere in 1983, and it’s the second production in Theatre Arlington 50th season. What’s a party without laughter? Everyone loves a farce, so see the ins and outs of the theater as doors slam and pants fall down and all that can go wrong does in the best possible way during opening weekend at Theatre Arlington (305 W. Main St.). Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, through April 16. Tickets are available online.
Tuesday, April 4Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Winspear Opera House
The Winspear is getting some play this week, and our favorite featured event is definitely Neil deGrasse Tyson's visit with An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies – The Sequel. At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, Tyson will totally blow up all the movies we know and love and the science they got real, real wrong. Sure, there are a few that got it a little bit right, and he’ll give credit where it’s due, but let’s be honest: we’re super stoked to hear about what is bad and by how much. Tickets start at $49.50, available online.