From War Zones to the Stage: Hazards Brings Stories of Resilience to Dallas

Hazards, a new theatrical production that combines choreography, narrative storytelling and set design to tell the story of refugees, asylum seekers and other individuals forcibly displaced, will debut at Wyly Studio Theater at AT&T Performing Arts Center Oct. 11–13.
The show is presented by Artists Sans Frontières, a nonprofit organization founded by Dallas native and Booker T. Washington High School graduate Katie Burks. Conceived in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, ASF brings performance arts classes and resources to the frontlines of war.
“Humanitarian aid tends to be either immediate military and or medical relief, but we quickly found out that the performing arts are incredibly essential,” Burks tells the Observer. “There is an emotional component to someone who experiences trauma or conflict or violence. [...] The performing arts aid in serving that missing piece of humanitarian response.”
Burks and ASF have brought theater and dance classes for all ages to refugee shelters, air raid shelters, orphanages and, in one case, a circus tent on the border of Poland and Ukraine.
“[Inside the circus tent], we would do kids' programming,” says Burks. “And then after hours, something really, truly amazing that happened is that we had a big boom box. It would allow the adults to essentially just have a giant party. They'd come and play their music and be able to dance, sing and celebrate”
This unbreakable spirit serves as part of the information for Hazards, which presents a cast of performers who have either directly experienced or witnessed displacement as a result of war and violence, conflict, persecution and natural disasters.
“It is very movement-centric, so there's a lot of dancing in it,” Burks says. “It goes between movement and dramatic scene work to spoken words between characters. So you're not necessarily following one protagonist's journey from start to finish, but there's a lot of different stuff happening.”
Though the concept is Burks’ brainchild, the final product is a fully collaborative effort between her and the cast.
“We are creating it as we go,” Burks says. “Instead of going off of a playbook or something that has already been written, we as an ensemble are creating the show together. So I serve as the choreographer and the director, essentially, but the cast and I have the privilege and the pure blessing to share their personal stories [...] and to really amplify the experience and the hardships, but also the strength and the beauty of refugees, asylum seekers or displaced individuals.”
After the world premiere at the Wyly, Burks plans to stage more productions in Texas and beyond. She hopes that it creates a platform for ASF to employ and amplify the voices of more refugees and asylum seekers.
“We would like to tour Hazards and we would like to have a building that can house and employ refugees based in Dallas permanently,” she says. “I think Dallas has a need for a voice for refugees and displaced individuals. And with refugees and displaced individuals, we have found a need for creative outlets and expression. So we'd love to merge the two of those together with the show and beyond.”
More artists in the mix means that more perspectives will be represented in Hazards, which Burks considers to be a long-term, ongoing project.
“This show is definitely a living, breathing thing that I think will continue changing,” she says. “I am personally really excited to continue exploring this show and this topic.”
The world-premiere production of Hazards will run at the Wyly Studio Theatre, Oct. 11–13. Tickets, $29.50, are available on the AT&T Performing Arts Center website.