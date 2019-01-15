DSO’s 2019 SOLUNA Festival Is Full of Contemporary Music, Artistic Collaboration and Trolls

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s annual SOLUNA International Music and Arts Festival is back for its fifth iteration, and with it comes some intriguing programming as always. In years past, SOLUNA has given us a mixed bag of sorts as it’s worked toward finding a true purpose within the DSO. Odd art installations and performances that seemed to have little relevance to a world-class symphony orchestra dominated the lineup. Year after year though, its identity comes more into focus. This year, each program relates back to classical music — a big step in the right direction.

The festival runs from April 4 through April 28 this year. This shift earlier in the spring lines up nicely with Dallas Art Fair, a partnership that will bring us trolls. That’s right. Trolls. Icelandic artist Egill Sæbjörnsson’s trolls will come to life via sculpture, painting and video projections. We hear that the 118-foot “man-eating” trolls plan to stir up some trouble among the musicians of the DSO. Look forward to that one on April 10.