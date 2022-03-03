'Batman' Spotted at Underground Street Drift in Downtown Dallas Tunnel

More footage of Batman at the car takeover. pic.twitter.com/EgA1IosUDF — DallasMicdUp (@DallasMicdUp) March 1, 2022

The world is getting another dose ofthanks to the, oh let's say, 220th film reboot of the DC Universe franchise, but our fair city has its own Bat-problems.A video that popped up on Twitter on Tuesday shows two muscle cars tearing up the asphalt in the Woodall Rodgers Freeway tunnel underneath Klyde Warren Park. Several pedestrians can be seen filming the vehicles doing donuts in the empty roadway, including one dressed in a Batman costume.It's hard to read the license plates or identify the make and models of the two cars, but they appear to be two Ford Mustangs, one painted all black and the other burnt orange with two racing stripes down the center.The street racing team pulled off these "sick power slides," as the kids say, in the tunnel at a time when no other cars were on the roadway but it's not known if they waited for traffic to subside or somehow blocked the flow. Since Batman was at the scene, it's possible he used the BatPlane to release an EMP to kill the electric systems of other cars, allowing them the use of the tunnel.The Woodall Rodgers tunnel seems to be some kind of rite of passage spot for street racers and drifting. A large group of racers shut down the tunnel in 2019 to do donuts. Some of the people blocking traffic for the racers got out of their cars to film some of the footage and tried tagging the car with their hands as a black Ford Mustang made larger and larger donuts in the roadway.We're trying to track down the vehicle's owners or any of the people from the video including Batman. If we find him, we may feel conflicted about revealing his identity. He is our Dark Knight, after all.