 Karen's Diner is Coming to Dallas to Berate You and Your Fellow Customers | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

The Karens Are Coming! Karen's Diner Is Bringing Burgers and Bitchiness to Dallas

If you want to get berated by your waitress, your lucky day is coming. Karen's Diner staff will yell at customers no matter what they order, how they behave or what they ask for during their meal.
September 19, 2023
Intentionally rude servers are coming to Dallas in January to offer up burgers with a side of side-eye with Karen's Diner.
Intentionally rude servers are coming to Dallas in January to offer up burgers with a side of side-eye with Karen's Diner. Courtesy of Hidden Media Network Public Relations
Share this:
Waiters have a tough job.

They have to spend the majority of their time on their feet. A large portion of that time includes lugging around heavy trays of food that sometimes get sent back for being wrong or not done to perfection.

They also have to put up with people like you who want their burgers cooked with a certain amount of pinkness in the middle or demand the right amount of ice in your drink, which better not be the diet one someone else ordered at your table.

And sometimes, it's the waitstaff that's rude, as anyone in New York knows.

A lot of restaurants use the "rude waiter" trope as a hook: There's Dick's Last Resort in downtown Dallas, which treats every customer with total disdain. Chicago is home to the '50s diner Ed Debevic's, where people named "Biscuits" and "Cherry" groan and whine with every order, and the legendary Weiner Circle, where the staff literally shout obscenities at the drunk, late-night diners.

Karen's Diner, however, takes it to a level that can actually be considered abuse before it starts to stray into legal assault. The name says it all. Now, the Karen's Diner franchise, with locations on four continents, is taking its rude waitstaff to places that don't have a franchise yet. Yes, that includes Dallas. On Jan 13–14, 2024, you, too, can have an appointment-only experience at Solo Burger and Wings on Hillcrest Avenue, according to the ticket website.

Guests can reserve a spot for their two-hour ordeal by buying a ticket that comes with a burger, side of fries, a drink and a whole lot of attitude. Additional food and drink can be purchased during your visit. The menu will also have vegetarian and vegan options that will make you the target of ridicule.

A "Karen," for those of you who don't know, refers to a certain type of person who is indignant, mean and spiteful even though none of the people they are berating have done any emotional or physical harm to them. Now imagine an entire restaurant run by Karens, or at least intentional, self-aware ones.

The Karen's Diner concept is a global, viral phenomenon that prides itself on offering "great food, terrible service," according to its tagline. The place looks like a picturesque '50s diner straight out of some kind of retro Barbie play set, except all of the waitress are rude to the core. They plop the menus down in front of you like you're the only thing standing between them and their smoke break. They hurl insults and choice curse words, even if they aren't waiting on you. It's not a place for customers who are actual Karens.  The Karen's Diner concept is the creation of an Australian entertainment experience company called Viral Ventures, co-founded by Aden Levin and James Farrell. According to a 2021 profile published in the Australian business publication The Hotel Conversation, the duo opened the first Karen's Diner in Sydney's Wonderland Bar as a way to poke fun at the global Karen uprising, and word of mouth helped build the basis for a global franchise that now has more than 20 locations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Asia and New Zealand.

It's nice to know that Karens aren't indigenous only to the U.S. The whole world has to put up them. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending

An Arlington Couple Turned Their Home Into a Dallas Cowboys Museum

Arts & Culture News

An Arlington Couple Turned Their Home Into a Dallas Cowboys Museum

By Danny Gallagher
POV: Dallas' Madison Humphrey Goes TikTok-Famous

Social Media

POV: Dallas' Madison Humphrey Goes TikTok-Famous

By Jordan Maddox
Pappas Restaurants Now Owns the Como Motel, but Preservationists Say It's Not Over Yet

Arts & Culture News

Pappas Restaurants Now Owns the Como Motel, but Preservationists Say It's Not Over Yet

By Danny Gallagher
A Key Witness to JFK's Assassination Speaks 60 Years Later, But Will It Change History?

Arts & Culture News

A Key Witness to JFK's Assassination Speaks 60 Years Later, But Will It Change History?

By Danny Gallagher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation