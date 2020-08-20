 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will have to find a new place to perform.
Eric Garcia

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Mascot Won't Be Allowed on Field This Year

Paige Skinner | August 20, 2020 | 4:00am
NFL cheerleaders and mascots will not be allowed on the field for the 2020 season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Per NFL and NFLPA protocols, there will be no game-day entertainment personnel on the field on game days," says Joe Trahan, the Cowboys media relations and corporate communications coordinator. "The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will continue to have an in-person game day presence in the stadium at home games. They will perform from the touchdown decks beyond each end zone for the home games at AT&T Stadium."

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been preparing for the upcoming football season in a "bubble," according to the webchats they put out weekly. In a Cameo video a few weeks ago, Kelli Finglass, DCC director, said the team is working with "protocol health officers" to have a "safe and healthy training camp."

Even though the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders won't be allowed to perform their pregame routine and kickline on the field, they still have a reality TV show to shoot, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team, CMT's 14-season show that documents the audition process for the squad.

According to ESPN, "The Cowboys will have fans at AT&T Stadium," but it's unclear how many will be allowed — at least less than the 50% capacity to meet Gov. Greg Abbott's guidelines.

"The team has announced guidelines for in and around the stadium for 2020, including social distancing, mask wearing, seating in pods to keep distance between groups, no paper tickets, all food, beverage and retail sales will be cashless, security scans for fans and distanced tailgating," the ESPN article says.

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

