Best Places To Watch the Cowboys This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys are going to the next round of the playoffs Saturday. Only three victories stand in their way of another championship ring, and Cowboys fans everywhere are counting the hours until kickoff. Since the game is happening in Los Angeles, where they take on the Rams, people who would have otherwise packed into AT&T Stadium are on the hunt for the best place to watch on the biggest screen.

Fortunately for them, Dallas has no shortage of watch parties to attend, servicing all levels of clientele. Check out the list below to find the places closest to you to get drunk in celebration or sorrow at the outcome. Because you know how the old saying goes: Why watch something for free at home when you can go somewhere else and pay for draft beer?

The Star in Frisco

9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

Admission and parking are free

The next best thing to seeing the game at the stadium is to watch it at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. The shopping and entertainment district is kicking off its festivities at 1 p.m. with a fan fest that allows attendees to get autographs from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys alumni. The Fan Fest will also have a live DJ and inflatables, because if you’ve never jumped in a bounce house to industrial Euro-techno, have you ever really lived?

At 5:45 p.m., the pregame show will start at Tostitos Championship Plaza, and if you’re not exhausted from the inflatables, the game begins at 7:15.

Legacy Hall Plano

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

972-846-4255

Free admission

The massive dining and entertainment venue that is Legacy Hall in Plano will open its doors for all the blue-and-white-clad Cowboys die-hards Saturday. Find a good spot to watch the game on the big screen in the Box Garden and then grab a beer to complete the experience. The watch part is free, so you can take that money saved and spend it at one of the 23 food locations inside the multi-level complex. Take a bite out of literally anything served inside Legacy Hall and you’ll completely forget about that canned bean dip you were going to serve at your apartment.

The Ticket @ The Bomb Factory

2713 Canton St.

214-932-6501

Free admission with RSVP

Sports radio titan The Ticket and music venue The Bomb Factory are joining forces to host the ultimate watch party as the Cowboys take on the Rams. The space will be open for all ages, so bring the kiddos in and show them where Mommy and Daddy make their breath smell like sadness. Doors open at 5, so get there for a good spot to take in the game with concert surround sound as the drama unfolds on the gigantic onstage screen.

It wouldn’t be a Ticket event without giveaways. The event is advertised to have giveaways, games and surprises for fans. No word on if one of those surprises is Dak Prescott throwing an accurate ball longer than 30 yards.

Texas Live!

1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington

817-852-6688

Tickets $10 and up

With a 100-foot screen to watch the Cowboys, Texas Live! is promising there won’t be a bad seat in the house with their Dallas Cowboys Playoff Experience. It’s a good thing, too, because at this point reserved seating is sold out, leaving general admission, first come, first served for the remaining fans who want to make Arlington their destination to cheer. Even if you’re not a football fan, Texas Live! is still a spectacle to check out, with various shops and restaurants to explore while the rest of your crew watches the game. During the playoffs, Texas Live! is advertising games, giveaways and live entertainment throughout the night, because sometimes you have to look away when things get too tense.

Level

3005 Routh St.

214-238-2862

Complimentary admission with mandatory RSVP

If you’re just like, totally into football, because it’s like, just so real you know … go to Level in Uptown for your playoff watching party. Level Bar and Grill is opening up its space for free admission as long as you RSVP ahead. They do advise you show up early to secure a table and try the $7 Crown and Down’s before 5:30 p.m. As the game starts, you can take advantage of all the staples of football, like hookahs and bottle service.

Single Life NFL Watch Party

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

4901 Belt Line Road

Tickets $25

The Single Life Ministry at the Potter’s House will host its first event of the year: a watch party of the Cowboys divisional round playoff game for singles. Meet other Christian singles who love football, God and flatbread pizza. The $25 admission allows you access to a full buffet of food items and non-alcoholic beverages, such as BJ’s handcrafted sodas. This doesn’t mean you can wander around the restaurant just grabbing things off people’s plates — you will have a section of BJ’s roped off for you and the other singles.

The Drawing Board

1900 Jay Ell Drive, Richardson

972-787-0158

Tickets $50 and up

For those who like their concussions mixed with fine art, famed Dallas artist Theo Ponchaveli will host a Playoff Paint and Watch Party at The Drawing Board co-working and event space. Make sure to specify which team you’re rooting for, because each party will have art designs based on the team. After each score, a prize will be raffled off, and at the end of each quarter, a signed artist print will be raffled as well.

Paint the next Mona Lisa as you watch the game on one of three screens, all the while washing down advertised tailgate-style snacks with a beverage from one of three drink/raffle tickets provided as part of the admission price. If you don’t feel like three drinks is enough to awaken your inner artist, the venue is BYOB.