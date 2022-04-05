Play I Spy With This Drone Video Offering Breathtaking Views of Downtown Dallas

We've all seen the downtown skyline whether it's on the way to work, in a movie or while stuck on that one-lane exit from the southbound lane of Dallas North Tollway to Interstate 35.
But most likely you've only been able to see it from the ground — unless you've got a high-powered drone or took a flight that went wildly off course. There's an interesting new video that will show you some beautiful views of downtown and also force you to look at them a lot closer.
The I Spy video series on YouTube is a virtual scavenger hunt using 4K resolution videos shot from a high powered drone, and the series finally got around to shooting a video for Dallas. The video includes 10 aerial views of the city, each with a tiny image of focus that the viewer has to find. Some of the scenes show impressive overhead shots of places such as the AT&T Performing Arts Center, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, the Trinity Railway Express and Chase Tower.
The challenge is to find an item in each of the scenes while you're distracted by the gorgeous urban scenery and the sounds of Abraham Alexander and Electric Tongues. We hope you've got the kind of glasses that can block out blue light because it's easy to get lost in the screen. It's like a meditation app with a mind numbing challenge that gets in the way of achieving the inner peace you're seeking.