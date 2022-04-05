Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts & Culture News

Play I Spy With This Drone Video Offering Breathtaking Views of Downtown Dallas

April 5, 2022 4:00AM

Can you find the Texas flag in this sweeping drone video of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge?
Can you find the Texas flag in this sweeping drone video of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge? screenshot from YouTube
We've all seen the downtown skyline whether it's on the way to work, in a movie or while stuck on that one-lane exit from the southbound lane of Dallas North Tollway to Interstate 35.

But most likely you've only been able to see it from the ground — unless you've got a high-powered drone or took a flight that went wildly off course. There's an interesting new video that will show you some beautiful views of downtown and also force you to look at them a lot closer.

The I Spy video series on YouTube is a virtual scavenger hunt using 4K resolution videos shot from a high powered drone, and the series finally got around to shooting a video for Dallas.  The video includes 10 aerial views of the city, each with a tiny image of focus that the viewer has to find. Some of the scenes show impressive overhead shots of places such as the AT&T Performing Arts Center, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, the Trinity Railway Express and Chase Tower.

The challenge is to find an item in each of the scenes while you're distracted by the gorgeous urban scenery and the sounds of Abraham Alexander and Electric Tongues. We hope you've got the kind of glasses that can block out blue light because it's easy to get lost in the screen. It's like a meditation app with a mind numbing challenge that gets in the way of achieving the inner peace you're seeking. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation