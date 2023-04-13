IT Firm Blames Ex-Employee for Dallas Job Ad for "White" and "Only Born US Citizens"

Social media channels are blowing up with outrage over a job posting for a Dallas-based business analyst that purportedly limited the candidate pool to "Only Born US Citizens."
The removed job posting on Indeed found its way to Reddit and Facebook, where it's being shared and torn apart in angry comments because it asked for "white" applicants, according to social media posts.
The ad posted on Wednesday, April 5 called for candidates to apply for a business analyst job in the Dallas area for an IT company based in Virginia called Arthur Grand Technologies (AGT). Following the usual job description and salary range information, the ad included a note that read, "Only Born US Citizens [White] within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don't share with candidates]."
The company took the ad down after it started receiving a mix of angry and questioning comments and messages on sites like Facebook and Reddit, some of which also prompted racist statements and observations. AGT released a statement on its LinkedIn page that a "former employee" made the listing without the company's knowledge by taking an "existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account."
The company also turned off the ability to comment on its statement on LinkedIn.
"I wonder if the junior recruiter is a real person?" wrote one reader on Reddit said the the company's explanation. "It is a total Real Housewives move to fuck things up on social media and then blame their 'interns/social media team.' This blame the junior recruiter thing seems like the same strategy."
AGT also stated online that "necessary legal action has been initiated against the job poster" but did not identify the person responsible for the post. Attempts were made to reach the company for comment but calls were not returned.
"Arthur Grand is a minority-owned company that has been offering IT and staffing services since 2012 and we pride ourselves on the diversity of our staff and leadership," the statement reads. "It is the policy of Arthur Grand that all employees and applicants for employment are afforded equal opportunity without regard to race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, age, national origin, religion, or non-job-related disability."
Tensions and concerns are high across the state over issues of racial discrimination and white supremacy. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a report last month that found 525 incidents of white supremacist propaganda in 2022 across Texas, the most of any state. The report showed a 60% increase in similar incidents over the previous year in Texas, which outpaced the nation's 40% average for the same time period.
“All of this is feeding into more and more extremism, and this report is essentially just representing that,” Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, told the Dallas Observer in March. “These people are active, they're on the streets, they feel emboldened. They're willing to put out this nasty propaganda. It's just kind of an ugly scene, and Texas is one of the prime places where this is happening.”