Hamilton Lives Up to Its Hype

Is Hamilton overhyped? The musical created by some guy from Puerto Rico about a treasury secretary in the 1700s set to hip-hop sounds a little strange. With all the buzz around it, it seems bound to be.

Dallas doesn't seem to think so, though. We've been waiting for this hit rap history lesson to reach our stage for a few years now, with some Dallas Summer Musicals season ticket holders holding on to their seats for nearly a year just to secure their spots for the musical.

It finally arrived last week. The iconic set that features just brick and wood — no curtains going up and down, no special effects, no scene changes — set the background for the musical.

Once the music began, the audience roared with applause before even the first word was rapped.

With every perfectly delivered line, the cast proved themselves to be stars worthy of starring in a Hamilton run. Despite the difficulty of following a high-profile original cast, this touring company was able to make each part their own.

Lin Manuel Miranda, who played Alexander Hamilton in the original Broadway run, created the musical after reading a biography about the founding father. His work for the musical won him two Tony Awards, one Grammy and a Pulitzer Prize. Following him in the role would worry anyone, but Joseph Morales brought a powerful and refreshing aspect to the character last Wednesday night, proving he was up to the challenge.

Every cast member deserves praise. The women who played the Schuyler sisters were powerhouses, delivering impressive vocals and performances throughout the show. Jon Patrick Walker, who played King George, gave us Ed Helms vibes with his hilarious portrayal of the king.

Watching Hamilton let us see the birth of our nation with fresh eyes. Miranda has effortlessly refashioned an old story and turned it into something new and refreshing. As we saw old America play out in front of us, we noticed its similarities to today’s America.

Miranda’s script seems to perfectly juxtapose where we’ve been as a nation with where we are and where we could go. The cast of Hamilton is performing to audiences at what seems like a pivotal time in our nation’s history. Folded into an inspiring rags-to-riches story is the theme of immigration, carved into a romance plot line are nods to women’s rights.

If there's one thing to learn, though, it's be in the room when Hamilton comes to town.

Tickets start at $139.