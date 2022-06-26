Support Us

The End of Roe v Wade Draws Protests in Dallas

June 26, 2022 4:33PM

Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022. Mike Brooks
Less than 12 hours from the official announcement that overturned 1973's landmark decision in Roe v Wade, abortion activists and supporters rallied across the street from the federal building in downtown Dallas.  A noisy but orderly march through West Dallas followed. 



All photos by Mike Brooks.
Mike Brooks

