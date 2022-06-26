The End of Roe v Wade Draws Protests in Dallas

[
{
"name": "Related Stories / Support Us Combo",
"component": "12047914",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "6"
},{
"name": "Air - Billboard - Inline Content",
"component": "12047910",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7"
},
{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "12047911",
"insertPoint": "12",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "12047911",
"insertPoint": "4th",
"startingPoint": "16",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
}
]
Less than 12 hours from the official announcement that overturned 1973's landmark decision in Roe v Wade, abortion activists and supporters rallied across the street from the federal building in downtown Dallas. A noisy but orderly march through West Dallas followed.
All photos by Mike Brooks.
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Activists protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in downtown Dallas on June 24, 2022.
Mike Brooks