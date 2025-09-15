Tripping Out: Trading Texas Heat for This Wondrous System of Oklahoma Trails

If the cooler weather last week seemed too good to be true, that's because it kind of was.
To no surprise, the unpredictable weather of Dallas-Fort Worth lived up to its reputation — seemingly as quickly as the temperatures dropped, they rose to the 90s again.
But whether you're looking to evade the heat or simply trying to manifest proper autumn weather (you know, the two-week period of mild weather that we call "fall" around here), Oklahoma might be the secret to your serenity.
Few things around the city could offer a relaxing escape like a family hike to commune with nature can. The drive north to Talimena State Park in Oklahoma is three hours and some change, but the Talimena Trail is a wondrous option to chill out and relax on a spectacular hike. Five glorious hiking and biking trails range from 997 feet to 4,727 feet in elevation. The trail system is part of Talimena State Park, which features 10 RV sites with water hookups and 30 amp electricity, as well as seven campsites with tent pads, plus other tent site areas. Pro tip: Make reservations online for your tent or RV sites.
The five trails are: The Ouachita Bohannon Trail (17.2 miles), Ouachita Trail: Section 1 (21.9 miles) Old Military Road, Ouachita and Boardstand Loop (20.1 miles) (also has camping options, too), Talimena State Park to Hells Hollow (8.1 miles) and Ouachita National Recreation Trail: Talimena to Big Cedar (27 miles).
And that's not all Oklahoma has to offer. Just an hour south, is Ouachita National Forest, while a scenic trip to the popular weekend getaway of Broken Bow is about an hour and a half.
Happy hiking.