Tripping Out: Trading Texas Heat for This Wondrous System of Oklahoma Trails

We're just going to pretend fall really is around the corner, OK?
September 15, 2025
Image: We aren't meteorologists, but shade like this has to at least feel like a few degrees cooler then the actual temperature.
We aren't meteorologists, but shade like this has to at least feel like a few degrees cooler then the actual temperature. Adobe Stock
If the cooler weather last week seemed too good to be true, that's because it kind of was.

To no surprise, the unpredictable weather of Dallas-Fort Worth lived up to its reputation — seemingly as quickly as the temperatures dropped, they rose to the 90s again.

But whether you're looking to evade the heat or simply trying to manifest proper autumn weather (you know, the two-week period of mild weather that we call "fall" around here), Oklahoma might be the secret to your serenity.

Few things around the city could offer a relaxing escape like a family hike to commune with nature can. The drive north to Talimena State Park in Oklahoma is three hours and some change, but the Talimena Trail is a wondrous option to chill out and relax on a spectacular hike. Five glorious hiking and biking trails range from 997 feet to 4,727 feet in elevation. The trail system is part of Talimena State Park, which features 10 RV sites with water hookups and 30 amp electricity, as well as seven campsites with tent pads, plus other tent site areas. Pro tip: Make reservations online for your tent or RV sites.
We mean this in the best way: go take a hike on the Talimena Trail.
In addition to camping sites, Talimena State Park features picnic areas with a pavilion, water and electricity, six tables and extra-large-sized grills. Other amenities include a comfort station, showers, fire rings and a playground. The park is closed on Wednesdays, Sundays and Mondays, though, so if you plan to take on all give trails it has to offer, you'll have to be strategic.

The five trails are: The Ouachita Bohannon Trail (17.2 miles), Ouachita Trail: Section 1 (21.9 miles) Old Military Road, Ouachita and Boardstand Loop (20.1 miles) (also has camping options, too), Talimena State Park to Hells Hollow (8.1 miles) and Ouachita National Recreation Trail: Talimena to Big Cedar (27 miles).

And that's not all Oklahoma has to offer. Just an hour south, is Ouachita National Forest, while a scenic trip to the popular weekend getaway of Broken Bow is about an hour and a half.

Happy hiking.
Lorri Kennedy is an award-winning reporter who has previously worked for North Texas publications, including The Dallas Morning News and Plano Star Courier. She has a master's in public affairs from the University of Texas at Dallas. As a contributor to the Observer, she covers entertainment, travel and culture stories.
