The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Oct. 11-13

Friday, October 11
Hi End: The Fashion Experience
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11
Lofty Spaces
$20
Get a look at some of Dallas’ best streetwear and urban fashion. Raw Elementz will be showcasing the city’s top design talent, as well as great artists and beautiful models. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Errythang Cardi B
9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11
The Whippersnapper
Free
Jam out at a night filled with Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B’s bangers. You know, if you like it like that. Okurr!
Marquee Moments
4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11
Klyde Warren Park
Free
Kick off your weekend with a free concert in Klyde Warren Park. See performances by Lion Babe, Shakey Graves and Grammy-nominated rapper Wale. Plus, enjoy food trucks, tailgate games and more surprises.
Saturday, October 12
Dallas’ Original Pumpkin Festival
9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
Dallas Farmers Market
Free
With over 25 varieties of Texas pumpkins, gourds and squash, Dallas Farmers Market has everything you need to boost your fall spirits this weekend. Plus, enjoy cooking demos and tastings by some of Dallas’ top chefs.
15th annual Plano International Festival
11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
Haggard Park
Free
Celebrate the cultures that make North Texas a beautiful melting pot. Plus, receive free healthcare services like flu shots and mammograms, and witness a beautiful naturalization ceremony.
Halloween Pet Portraits
11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
Ewing Subaru of Plano
Free (donations encouraged)
Bring on the ghosts and goblins at Ewing Subaru of Plano. This Saturday, you can get pictures of your fur baby dressed in Halloween fashion. Donations will benefit Take Me Home Pet Rescue.
Spanish Fall Festival
4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
Cafe Madrid Dallas
Free (donations encouraged)
Celebrate Spain’s National Day with flamenco dancers, live music, paella, tapas and sangria. Donations will be collected for The Soup Mobile, an organization committed to feeding and sheltering Dallas’ homeless population.
Sunday, October 13
Cowboys vs. Jets Watch Party
Noon Sunday, Oct. 13
The Bomb Factory
Free
Watch the Cowboys take down the Jets on a massive screen (kickoff is at 3:25). The concert-level surround sound will have you feeling like you’re actually at the game. Plus, there will be food and drink specials, giveaways and surprises all day. Reserve your spot here.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Community Yoga
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13
The Mat
Free (donations encouraged)
Treat yourself to some inner-health training at a free yoga class at The Mat. Donations to Hanuman Homies Yoga Outreach will be collected to benefit the self care of underserved youth. Reserve your spot here.
Disney Animated Films Trivia
7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13
Steam Theory
$25 ($5 per person)
Think you know your Disney history? Test your knowledge of Mickey and Minnie, but don’t be Goofy! The winning team will receive a $100 prize. Register your team here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!