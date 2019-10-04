 


4
Bring your thickest eyeliner and your Hot Topic best, because it's emo night at Lizard Lounge.
Bring your thickest eyeliner and your Hot Topic best, because it's emo night at Lizard Lounge.
Roderick Pullum

The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Oct. 4-6

Alex Gonzalez | October 4, 2019 | 4:00am
Friday, October 4

National Vodka Day Crawl
5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4
Various locations (begins at Deep Ellum Distillery)
$15

Influencer group Dallasites101 is hosting a Deep Ellum bar crawl celebrating the city’s best vodka cocktails. With each wristband, participants in the National Vodka Day Crawl receive a T-shirt as well as discounted drink specials. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Dorks and Crafts
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4
2521 Merrell Road, Northwest Dallas
Free

Enjoy an evening of music from local underground bands and live art. Watch as artists paint and create works of art in real-time. Plus, free drinks! Register for tickets here.

DJ Wanz Dover will be bringing down the house this Friday at Nova.
DJ Wanz Dover will be bringing down the house this Friday at Nova.
Jason Janik

DJ Wanz Dover at Nova
10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4
Nova
Free

One of Dallas’ top DJs is celebrating his ninth anniversary as Nova’s house jockey. To celebrate the longest residency he has ever had, DJ Wanz Dover will be spinning funk, Afrobeats, post-punk, trip-hop and more all night.

Saturday, October 5

Cottonwood Art Festival
10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
1321 W. Belt Line Road, Richardson
Free

Live music? Awesome. 240 artists and vendors from around the world showcasing their works? Even cooler. Free admission and free parking? Sold! Plus, you'll get to sip some cold ones from a local beer garden and taste food from some of Dallas’ most famous food trucks.

Remy Reilly has soul beyond her years. Hear for yourself this Saturday at DoubleWide, where there will also be vibrator races. Yup.
Remy Reilly has soul beyond her years. Hear for yourself this Saturday at DoubleWide, where there will also be vibrator races. Yup.
Christopher Durbin

Friends With Benefit 3
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
Double Wide
$10 donation

Enjoy an evening of performances by Remy Reilly, Maya Piata and fabulous drag queens, all while supporting a good cause. Proceeds from the third annual Friends With Benefit event will benefit Planned Parenthood and the Texas Equality Access Fund. Participate in a silent auction, as well as vibrator races. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Emo Nite
9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
Lizard Lounge
$10

Relive your teenage angst and head-bang to the emo jams that got you through those awkward years of high school (and, even now). Tickets are available for purchase here.

Midnight Rambler 5-Year Anniversary Party
10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
Midnight Rambler (in The Joule, downtown)
$20

Celebrate five years of one of Dallas’ best speakeasy bars. Enjoy tunes spun by DJs Johnathan Toubin and Blake Ward, who was recently awarded Best Club DJ of 2019 by yours truly. A special Champagne toast will take place at midnight. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Sunday, October 6

Legally Blonde: The Musical
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6
Uptown Theatre in Grand Prairie
$8.50

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents a musical edition of a 2000s classic. Bend and snap your way over to a matinee showing of Legally Blonde: The Musical. Tickets are available for purchase here.

I mean, would you rather a death walk?
I mean, would you rather a death walk?
courtesy LifeWalk

LifeWalk 2019
11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6
Turtle Creek Park
Free (Donations and fundraising expected)

Join in the fight against HIV and AIDS. LifeWalk, benefiting Prism Health North Texas, returns to Turtle Creek Park this Saturday. Sign up here to form a team or to make a donation.

Tarrant County Pride Picnic
Noon Sunday, Oct. 6
Trinity Park
Free

Celebrate pride during an afternoon filled with family-friendly activities. Attendees at this year’s Tarrant County Pride Picnic can participate in a treasure hunt, a pet fest and can shop with local vendors.

