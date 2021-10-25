The Best Horror Movies by Subgenre

It's been pretty scary for the past year and a half, but we are now officially in spooky season. October is a great chance for film fans to look back on the history of horror movies, and this year you really don’t have any excuse not to dig into the classics. Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Peacock have curated great collections of all the essential favorites you absolutely need to watch.You can also always return to theaters, which could really use your support right now. Michael Myers returned again in, and directors Scott Cooper and Edgar Wright are launching more elevated fare this week withand. Make sure to check out the very weirdfrom A24, too, if you like your horror on the quirky fable side.Not all horror films are alike, so there’s a need to differentiate by subgenre. We’ve collected a handy guide of all the ones you need to knock out during your spook binge.Dracula is one of the most frequently adapted characters in film history, second only to Sherlock Holmes. There’s a lot of great movies about the charismatic vampire (we love the 1922 German expressionist classicand Gary Oldman’s take in), but no one personifies him better than Christopher Lee.? Yikes.? Nope. A great many would cite the 1931 originalas the definitive version, but we’re big fans of Tim Burton’s reimagining of the classic Mary Shelley story with an animated boy and his dog.(1994),Stephen King famously hated this adaptation of his novel, but it doesn’t matter; Stanley Kubrick’s beloved horror classic favorite spawned countless conspiracy theories (and not to mention iconic shots such as the twins and Jack Nicholson's crazy face going through the door), and a pretty damn good sequel with the underratedRidley Scott’s pitch for the original 1979 film was “in space,” and Sigourney Weaver’s character Ripley became an icon and a sci-fi action hero as badass as Luke Skywalker or Han Solo.A '' is a really weird, artful Italian movie with weird music and a lot of chaotic mystery that makes no sense. If you’re looking for a place to start, Dario Argento’s 1977 epic film about a young American dancer in Berlin is a good introduction to the genre.Horror remakes usually suck. Seeandfor examples. However, this all-girl 150 minute reimagining of Argento’s classic is maybe even better than the original. It certainly has more Tilda Swinton, who plays several different characters throughout.(1979),“Not the bees!” OK, we’re not talking about the Nicolas Cage version. The 1973 original finds the actual horror in restrictive religious societies. We’re just going to pretend that the Cage version with the bear suit doesn’t exist.Serial killer movies can fall both inside and outside the genre of horror, and there’s a debate over whether or not something likeeven counts. We thinkis pretty damn frightening nonetheless, and (spoiler alert) any movie that ends with Kevin Spacey getting shot in the head can’t be bad in our book.Some people really hate to be scared, but some horror movies are so good that they're worth the fright. Just pile the trauma away with the rest of it that lives in your mind and enjoy Alejandro Amenabar's stylish, subtle masterpiece with Nicole Kidman in all her iciest brilliance.You can't call yourself a horror film lover and not have the image of child actress Linda Blair's spinning head etched into your mind. The 1973 film will give you the most guaranteed creeps.Honorable Mentions:Those are all pretty bad. Fight us.What if you want something that’s actually going to give you nightmares? Nothing intentionally scary is ever going to match the carnal horror of Judi Dench as a furry CGI cat.The recent