Celebrate Your Dad This Weekend With These Cool DFW Events

This Father’s Day, skip the ties and the mugs, and treat your pops to something he’ll remember. Across North Texas, there are several events to celebrate your old man this weekend.
If you’re still scrambling to get him a gift card he’ll never use or an electronic device that will remain in the package for years to come, use your coins to treat him to an experience rather than a material gift.
This year, you can spend Father’s Day weekend enjoying live music, learning about beer or sharing laughs with your dad. Here are the best Father's Day events happening in DFW this weekend.
Father’s Day Goat Yoga
9 a.m. Saturday, June 18
Addison Circle Park
15650 Addison Road, Addison
$20
Your father might be the G.O.A.T., but can he handle yoga with an actual goat? Bring Pops to Addison Circle Park for a morning of therapeutic meditation.
Father's Day Pop-Up Event
11 a.m. Sunday, June 19
Lone Chimney Mercantile
205 W. Main St., Richardson
Free
Your dad is not a regular dad, he's a cool dad, and a Richardson pop-up has everything he likes: tattoos, cigars, beard trims, vinyl, elotes, chips and salsa and stand-up comedy. Bring on the dad jokes.
Father’s Day Jazz Brunch
Noon, Sunday, June 19
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Free
Over in Plano's new Legacy West shopping destination, you and your dad can enjoy an early afternoon of live jazz by Bobby Falk. The brunch options include shrimp, waffles, breakfast burritos and sliders, not to mention, complimentary liquor tastings!
Summer Tejano Festival
Noon, Sunday, June 19
Four Corners Brewery
1311 S. Ervay St., Dallas
Free
Enjoy a day of Tejano music performed by local artists while sipping some of Dallas’ iconic beers. Plus, shop local Latin-owned businesses throughout the brewery.
Father's Day Fest
1 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Lofty Spaces
816 Montgomery St., Dallas
$10
Celebrate the dads in your life with a day of fun while you enjoy great food from various local vendors, live music from local musicians, and large versions of outdoor party games.
Father's Day Jazz Concert & Dance & Hot Dog Fest
1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Sons of Hermann Hall
3414 Elm St., Dallas
$20
Enjoy an afternoon of jazz music with dance lessons and a live performance by The Andrew Griffith Quartet. Plus, you can compete with your dad over who can eat more hot dogs. Put some Pepto Bismol in your flask.
Dudes and Brews Father’s Day Brewery Tour
3 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Siren Rock Brewing Co.
310 S. Goliad St., Rockwall
$25
Take a tour of Rockwall’s favorite brewery and learn the process of how hops, grain, water and yeast join together to make beer. You’ll get two pints of beer out of it, plus a glass to take home.
Father’s Day Art & Vend
4 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Heroes Lounge
7402 Greenville Ave., Dallas
$30
Get down to some live music from a reggae band and drum circles, where you and your dad can join in on the musical fun. Plus, shop from several local vendors.
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live
8 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Dos Equis Pavillion
1818 First Ave., Dallas
$29.50
You’d think someone with eight kids, and two more on the way, would be spending Father’s Day with their children. But it's maybe because of this that Nick Cannon is looking to get some peace away from all that noise with a party. The rapper and host will take the stage with the Wild ‘N Out crew for an evening of hijinks, jokes and laughs.
Movie at the Ballpark
6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21
Riders Field
7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco
Free
Running on “dad time” this Father’s Day weekend? Fortunately, there will still be events into the next week, in case you can’t celebrate on the actual Sunday. This coming Tuesday, there will be a special free screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home at Riders Field in Frisco.