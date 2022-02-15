Creepy Victorian Murder Doll Turns Keller's Town Hall Into a Horror Tourist Stop

The city of Keller has turned into that Jonathan Coulton song about the creepy doll that's "got a ruined eye, that's always open," and people cannot get enough of it.
Last Wednesday around 9 p.m., security cameras recorded footage of three girls placing a beat up, eyeless doll in a tattered blue dress on the bench outside of Town Hall located on Bear Creek Parkway. The following morning, city officials found the doll on the bench but they did not remove or touch it — probably because they assumed some kind of curse would befall them or the doll would rise up like a Deadite from Evil Dead II and swallow their souls.
The following morning, city officials spotted the doll staring back at them on the way to work and no one thought to move it or had the gumption to pick it up with their bare hands. So Rachel Reynolds, the city's communication and public engagement manager, posted a photo of the doll on the city's Facebook page.
"So noooooormally we’d think nothing of it, but we’ve seen The Craft," Reynolds wrote. "And Annabelle. And Child’s Play. So …. yea. We’ll be calling for some backup from Keller Public Safety on this one."
It didn't take long for the creepy doll photo to catch a lot of attention. So far, it has 50,000 shares on Facebook alone. The post also started a trend of people stopping to take selfies with the doll and the city used it in two public service announcements. It also inspired a petition to turn the doll into an official city landmark.
Or it moved itself.
A picture posted online to the city showed the doll sitting on a makeshift swing near a creek behind Town Hall.
"And as far as I know, she's still there," Reynolds says.
Eventually, the owners of the doll contacted the city to let them know they put it there. Thirteen-year-old Lucy Adams, one of the four girls who drove to Town Hall and placed the doll on the bench, says they were actually trying to get rid of it. Her friend Anne Valez owned the doll that they call "Millie" and they left it on the bench in hopes someone would see it and throw it away for them.
"Her parents didn't like it around the house so they were going to put it somewhere and didn't know where to put it," Lucy says. "We were originally going to put it on Keller Point but after church, we decided to put it on the Keller Town [Hall] bench and thought someone was just gonna throw it away in the morning."
Lucy's mom Shell says she saw the post from the city featuring the now famous doll and pinged Reynolds to claim ownership of Millie/Vickie.
"I think it's kinda crazy how it just blew up all over the place," Lucy says.
And in another twist of sick fate, the creepy doll is now living with the Adams family.