The National Cowgirl Museum Has a Wonder Woman Costume and Jon Snow’s Saddle

The Fort Worth attraction opened a new gallery in the building's second floor Kit Moncrief Galleries earlier this month, and it includes some rare collectibles. The museum has a costume worn by Gal Gadot for the 2017 action movie Wonder Woman and a saddle used by actor Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

The new exhibit housing these items, "It's Never Just a Horse," explores the noble and majestic horse and the relationship between the horse and the women who use them for riding, competing and conducting business. The exhibit is broken up into five thematic islands that explore how women have worked with horses, such as ranching, competing, healing and business and inspiration that include the Wonder Woman costume and the Game of Thrones saddle.

"We are very proud of the way we have taken a very traditional topic, the horse, and presented it in a nontraditional way," says Diana Vela, the museum's associate executive director. "The new gallery has something for just about any level of interpretation — from the broad visual to the more in-depth examination of artifacts."

The costume and saddle are on loan from horse master and stunt woman Camilla Naprous, who worked for all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman. Naprous was inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in 2018.

Naprous works on sets and during the pre-production process sequencing riding and stunt scenes with actors and directors for movies and TV shows around the world. Audiences have also seen her work on dozens of other TV shows and movies, such as Edge of Tomorrow starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, Les Miserables starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway, the Justice League movie and the recent Oscar-winning film The Favourite that earned actress Olivia Colman honors for Best Actress. The exhibit includes scenes from Naprous' notable TV and film work.

Naprous has also worked as a stunt double and coordinated horse-riding scenes for several films, such as Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin and the biopic Tolkein about Lord of the Rings and Hobbit author J.R.R. Tolkein, according to Naprous's website.

Game of Thrones fans have seen her meticulous stunt and horse work in some of the show's biggest and most impressive battles such as The Battle of Winterfell and the Battle of the Bastards in the sixth season and The Loot Train Battle in the seventh season, a key scene that took "weeks and weeks of careful planning" and involved 60 horses each with a rider who was trained for the massive battle scene, according to a story in The Hollywood Reporter.

Vela says Naprous' TV and film artifacts are a welcome addition to the museum and an enthralling way to continue the museum's mission to honor the lives and work of women "past and present whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the American west," according to the museum's official website.

"We are continually exploring the many ways that horses have in the past and will continue to influence us," Vela says. "The inclusion of Naprous and her work highlights the wide variety of cowgirls we honor in the museum."