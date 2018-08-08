7-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Are Brandi and Stephanie Good?

Only seven more days until The Real Housewives of Dallas returns for Season 3. Where has the time gone? Time flies when you're having fun!
On Sunday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bravo's late-night TV show, host Cohen asked Dallas Housewife Brandi Redmond if she and BFF Stephanie Holland are good.
During Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, they had a minor falling out, but they quickly bounced back.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
So are they good? We need to know for our own sanity.
They are.
Season 3 returns at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!