Brandi Redmond was on Watch What Happens Live and spilled the tea.
Brandi Redmond was on Watch What Happens Live and spilled the tea.
courtesy Bravo

7-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Are Brandi and Stephanie Good?

Paige Skinner | August 8, 2018 | 4:00am
Only seven more days until The Real Housewives of Dallas returns for Season 3. Where has the time gone? Time flies when you're having fun!

On Sunday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bravo's late-night TV show, host Cohen asked Dallas Housewife Brandi Redmond if she and BFF Stephanie Holland are good.

During Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, they had a minor falling out, but they quickly bounced back.

So are they good? We need to know for our own sanity.

They are.

Season 3 returns at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

