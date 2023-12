These 30 DFW Movie Theaters Will Show Die Hard. Yippee-ki-yay.

We can all agree thatis more than just an amazing holiday movie: It's also the greatest action film ever made. If you're one of the few remaining people who haven't seen it, it's the story of an off-duty New York cop who becomes ensnared in a high-stakes monetary heist, disguised as a grand act of terrorism, housed in a glass-windowed office building on an otherwise calm Christmas Eve in Los Angeles.

We can also agree that Die Hard II is bearable, Die Hard With a Vengeance is amazing and anything beyond that is, well, at least they've all got Bruce Willis in them.

Disagree? Proof: The guy who smashed my car window took John McTiernan's original from my boxset, then left the others littered on the floor mats. Even on meth he made a logical decision.

If you want to see Bruce Willis scamper barefoot through elevator shafts and say "yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker" on the big screen, you're in luck. Thirty Dallas movie houses are showing the thing. Here's the schedule.

Alamo Drafthouse, Richardson (100 N. Central Expressway, Richardson) — 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15; 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16; 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17; 8:55 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 through Thursday, Dec. 21.



Alamo Drafthouse, Cedars (1005 Botham Jean Blvd.) — 9:55 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15; 10:05 a.m. and 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16; 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17; 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18; 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19; 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Studio Movie Grill, Spring Valley (13933 N. Central Expressway) — 1, 4:15 and 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15; 4:15 and 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16; 1 and 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17; 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 through Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) — 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, and 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.