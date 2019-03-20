21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wednesday

Originally founded with the intention of recreating the idyllic atmosphere of Viennese concert gardens in the summer, the Boston Pops Orchestra delivers programs focused on accessible classical music and popular song. For over 130 years, this well-oiled entertainment powerhouse has introduced the classical form to fresh audiences and new generations, with the pure artistic force that only the Boston Symphony Orchestra, aka “America’s Orchestra,” can muster. Hear them in concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place. Tickets start at $49.75. More info at bso.org. Jonathan Patrick

A hushed, neoclassical sound, the laconic music of Nils Frahm seamlessly weaves the acoustic with the digital, the physical with the immaterial. A pensive blend of keys, horns, strings, percussion and electronics, Frahm’s compositions radiate a distinctly elemental, almost spiritual quality. With their creeping tempos, the artist’s tracks suggest natural motion: the ebb and flow of water, the whistling drone of wind, the haunting creak of trees — and in some cases includes actual nature sounds, like bird song. On the whole, Frahm’s work is less concerned with large gestures than with infinitesimal details and textures; a wispy tail of reverb or single plangent tone, for instance, regularly takes center focus over more fundamental elements like melody and rhythm. Frahm’s music, then, gifts listeners the same sort of disorienting joy found in abstract painting or staring at the sky for too long: It captures beauty in a raw, fluid state and does so with uneasy elegance. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Texas Theatre, 2301 W. Jefferson Blvd., $30 and up at eventbrite.com. Jonathan Patrick

Twice nominated for Best Cover Band by the Observer, Raised Right Men are a Denton gem covering all your favorite old country songs. The five-piece who call themselves a honky-tonk band invite you to crack open a beer and celebrate the legacy of Willie, Waylon and the boys. 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Blue Light Dallas, 2811 Main St., free. Diamond Rodrigue

The Beach Boys, minus Brian Wilson of course, are heading out for a spring/summer outing that will bring them to The Majestic Theatre on Wednesday. Their Now & Then Tour will be packed full of nostalgic hit songs and lots of trips down memory lane. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., $49.75 and up. Jeff Strowe

Thursday

If you can’t get enough of oompah beats, waltzes and gritos; if you can name an accordion player whose last name isn’t Yankovich; or if someone you love is a skilled young squeezebox artist, your Thursday night plans are set. The Big Squeeze 2019, presented by Texas Folklife, is your chance to see the future stars of accordion music starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St. The event is free to the public, and the contest is open to any player who will be 21 or younger as of May 11. Genres include conjunto, polka, and Cajun & zydeco. San Antonio Grammy-winning Tejano artist Sunny Sauceda and local conjunto group Los Morales Boyz — featuring former Big Squeeze winners Ignacio “Nachito” Morales and Luis Gonzalez — will perform. Call 512-441-9255 or visit texasfolklife.org/bigsqueeze2019 for more information. Jesse Hughey

It’s not just that her portrayal of Miss Hannigan in the Annie movie is the gold standard of vampy, boozy villainess — or that her long-running variety show was pure girl-powered comedy greatness that became an inspiration for a generation of comediennes. It’s that Carol Burnett exudes an outsize confidence and joy that is tangible, even when she’s nothing but pixels from a long-ago TV sitcom. She’s magnetic; her instant wit and charm draw fans from across the decades and still sell out engagements 50-plus years since her groundbreaking show hit the airwaves. In fact, the beloved performer sold out her last Dallas event, prompting a promise to return. And at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, she makes good on that vow with a two-night appearance in An Evening of Laughter and Reflection, with an interactive question-and-answer format at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets are $69 to $179 at attpac.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

This is not a parody; this is a bizarre tribute to beloved songs. Puddles Pity Party brings the “clown with the golden voice” back to Big D and places the bittersweet show on the stage of the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., at 8 p.m. Thursday. Puddles made a (tear)splash on America’s Got Talent with his heartbreaking versions of “Chandelier” and “All By Myself,” while YouTube followers have taken his “smoosh ups” viral — and yes, there is, in fact, a smoosh up of “Under Pressure” and “Frozen.” He’s got a suitcase of tissues and he’ll need them … but audiences will just be enraptured. AGT judge Simon Cowell said he wants Puddles to stay miserable, because a happy clown would essentially be unbearable. Here’s hoping. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29-$40 at tix.axs.com. Merritt Martin

Friday

Dallas is having a WaterFest, which which sounds a bit like what Fyre Fest tried to be. There will be a rooftop pool, downtown views, DJs, (inflatable) yachts, (inflatable) planes, (inflatable) helicopters and (inflatable) jet skis. That's just night one. On Friday starting at 6 p.m., Michael Jerome and Joe Maz will provide the music. It's all at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. RSVP at prekindle.com. Paige Skinner

Pinball, someone once said, is a metaphor for life. No matter how well you play, eventually your game ends with a drop down a hole. It's also frantic, involves a lot of random banging around and, beyond providing momentary pleasure or frustration, entirely pointless. Yeah, that's life, but it's still fun if you're willing to play the game. Get your fill of life metaphors this weekend at the Texas Pinball Festival at Embassy Suites, 7600 John Q. Hammons Drive in Frisco. The festival offers a 40,000-square-foot game room full of more than 400 pinball tables and video games. Vendors, pinball collectors and game designers will be there offering talks along with parts and games for sale and swap. There'll also be tournaments and a raffle to award a new pinball game. Play is free, but a ticket to get in costs $70 for a weekend pass, $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday or $25 for Sunday, with discounts for kids. The show runs 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets and more info at texaspinball.com. Patrick Williams

The TCU School of Music and department of jazz studies presents the 42nd Annual TCU Jazz Festival, one of the largest jazz festivals in the country. Celebrated drummer Duffy Jackson will perform, and the festival will unite TCU jazz faculty and TCU jazz ensembles with over 700 middle and high school students under the theme “Tribute to the music of Count Basie and Buddy Rich.” This competition-meets-festival gifts listeners the opportunity to witness some of the finest jazz talents our country has to offer. The festival starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and ends Saturday, with performances happening at Ed Landreth Auditorium and PepsiCo Recital Hall, both at 2800 S. University Drive, Fort Worth. Tickets start at $10. More info at finearts.tcu.edu. Jonathan Patrick

David Bowie played with some pretty remarkable musicians throughout his career, and for the third year in a row, many of them will celebrate the thin white duke with A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour. The tour features veteran musicians from Bowie's many backing bands, including the Spiders From Mars keyboardist Mike Garson, who leads the tour along with Earl Slick, Carmine Rojas and Charlie Sexton, among others. The tour celebrates the hits you remember from the radio like "Rebel, Rebel" and "Fame," as well as deeper cuts from Bowie's extensive catalog, although each show's set list is said to vary. Friday's show at the Majestic is the tour's final stop. 8 p.m. Friday at The Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., $28-$84. Diamond Rodrigue

Dubbed as the loudest weekend of the year, the Deep Ellum Metal Fest, featuring dozens of bands, is back again celebrating the best in the local and statewide metal scene with shows happening over two days at Trees, The Curtain Club, Wits End, RBC, Ruins, Stonedeck Pizza Pub and BrainDead Brewing. New this year is the Dallas Metal Scene Championship with a battle of the bands. 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 22-24 at various locations in Deep Ellum, $10-$12. Diamond Rodrigue

Brooms, garbage cans, matches, feet and hands all come together to create a night of unforgettable magic for the Stomp, The Rhythm of New York show. Twelve performers will be at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, to present a night of dance, music and theatrical performance sure to make your seat bump with rhythm. Don't miss it at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $48 and up at eisemanncenter.com. Paige Skinner

Saturday

Running is no longer just a marginally bearable slog around a high school track or on a droning, depressing treadmill. Today, it’s all punched up and Pinterest worthy. There are beer runs, pickle runs, barbecue runs, fun runs … and the color run. The color run, of course, is the singular athletic event where runners are doused in colored powder as they cross the finish line, giving each competitor the glow of a victorious, slightly out-of-breath crayon box along with a visible reminder of physical fitness that will linger at least until the second shampoo. Brighten up your exercise achievements at the Dallas Color Run at 8 a.m. Saturday in Fair Park, 1818 1st Ave. Runners will be treated to a prerace party including music, dancing, warm-ups and giveaways. Learn more and register online at thecolorrun.com; registration fees run $14.99 to $34.99. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

I figure I've spent at minimum 10,000 hours playing video games, and despite what Malcolm Gladwell says, I haven't mastered them. Like many players, though, I have become a snob, which means I've played Minecraft, the hugely popular, blockish, brightly colored world-building game, maybe 20 minutes, tops. If you're not making someone/some demon's head explode into realistically bloody fragments, what's the point? Well, apparently someone gets it — your dad, probably — because Minecraft has grown so big that it actually has Minefaire: Official Minecraft Community Event, which comes to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St., on Saturday and Sunday. (One way to tell Minecraft is special is that the last thing a sane person would want to do is meet face-to-face with the sociopathic 12-year-olds filling the ranks of other online games.) Minefaire brings costume contests, meet-ups with Minecraft celebrities from YouTube (really), live stage shows, tips from developers, and tons of demonstrations and goodies. You can be there and be square, literally, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $39.99-$89.99. Find them and more info at eventbrite.com. Patrick Williams

Wyoming native Ned LeDoux is determined to keep his father's legacy alive through his own musical talent. The son of famed country music artist Chris LeDoux, Ned's debut full-length album, Sagebrush, came out last year to the delight of many fans of his father, who died in 2005. But it's not just those folks who liked his dad's music. Ned's upbringing and experience touring with his dad have paved the way for a younger audience. Ned's live performances include fan favorite and a Chris LeDoux original, "This Cowboy's Hat," and one of Ned's personal favorites, the first song he co-wrote with his dad, "We Ain't Got It All." 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, $16-$22. Diamond Rodrigue

Kevin Russell's joyful act Shinyribs takes to The Kessler Theater stage once again. The native of Beaumont, Texas, formerly of the Gourds, has been striking it big with his latest endeavor, appearing on several big-name tours and even taping an entire episode of Austin City Limits. 7 p.m. Saturday at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $22. Jeff Strowe

Blake Ward is one of the busiest DJs in Dallas, with four weekly events and recently having taken up management of his new Four Four Booking agency. He has a longstanding Saturday night Glamorama gig at Beauty Bar. As far as promotion goes, Ward is relentless, a perfect example of how to connect, inform and grow a DJ audience. 9 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar, 1924 N. Henderson Ave., free. Wanz Dover

Sunday

Here's the bargain of the week for theater enthusiasts: Returning for a fourth year, Down for #TheCount Women's Theatre Festival features six one-acts, all in one performance at Bishop Arts Theatre, 215 S. Tyler St., at 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and at 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Ticket prices range from $12 to $30. Among the diverse voices of the six females who wrote the plays are authors with Haitian, Samoan and Jewish backgrounds. Two, Gabrielle Denise Pina and Blue McElroy, are Dallasites. The show is commissioned by the Lilly Awards in partnership with the Dramatists Guild. At 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, before the 3 p.m. curtain, join a complimentary informal discussion with the director, Camika Spencer. Because of strong language and adult content, the event is billed as suitable for 18 and up. Reba Liner

International pop icon P!nk will give Dallasites a taste of Beautiful Trauma, the name of her 2019 world tour, with special guest Julia Michaels. The tour started last March and ran through October. Now, P!nk is back for a second round of shows. Michaels was added to the lineup in November months after the release of her new EP, Inner Monologue Part I. Since tickets went on sale over a year ago for her shows around the world, her Beautiful Trauma Tour has earned over $100 million and is expected gross nearly double that amount when all is said and done. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $29.45 and up at ticketmaster.com. Jacob Vaughn

Monday

If you're looking to pay $25 to attend the unveiling of a fence, then look no further. The West End Commons, 800 Ross Ave., is hosting its inauguration of a fence that will solve some safety problems in the West End, but the fence will also serve as a public art piece. The West End Fence Unveiling, which begins at 7 p.m., will be followed by a reception where you can snack on refreshments from some West End restaurants, like 311, Tutta's, RJ Mexican Cuisine and YO Steakhouse. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com. Paige Skinner