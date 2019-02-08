LEGOs! See Giant LEGO Sculptures at the Perot Museum

In a child’s hands, LEGOs can become a castle or tower. In artist Nathan Sawaya’s hands, they become a global attraction. "The Art of the Brick," a touring display of life-size LEGO creations, makes its Texas debut when it takes up residence at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science from Feb. 23 through Aug. 18.
Among displays like Van Gogh’s "Starry Night" and Da Vinci’s "Mona Lisa," Dallas visitors will see a creation Sawaya made just for the Perot. Upon entering the museum, guests will see the winged horse, Pegasus, made entirely out of LEGO bricks. Visitors are invited to guess how many bricks were used to create the exclusive art piece for a chance to win a yearlong Perot Museum premium family membership.
Linda Silver, the Eugene McDermott chief executive officer of the Perot Museum, is anticipating the arrival of the unique exhibit and sees the famous building blocks just as educational as they are entertaining.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“We are thrilled to showcase Nathan Sawaya’s thought-provoking works of art — from masterpiece renditions and original pieces, to a creative interpretation of Dallas’ iconic Pegasus,” Silver said in a statement. “LEGO bricks are a beloved learn-through-play staple in so many children’s lives. The exhibition elevates a classic toy into the interesting realm of art and science resulting in something meaningful, educational and awe-inspiring.”
The people at the Perot Museum wouldn’t be content to allow guests just to look at LEGOs. The interactive house of science will also open “The Science of the Brick,” a LEGO brick gallery featuring play spaces and building challenges for aspiring engineers and architects of all ages.
Sawaya has had an unpredictable journey that led him to create the impressive displays that make up The Art of the Brick. Originally a corporate lawyer based in New York, Sawaya used LEGOs as a way to decompress after stressful days at the office. As his hobby started to attract attention from friends and families ready to buy their own Sawaya original, he created a website to accommodate potential buyers. The day the website crashed from too much traffic, he decided to make a career change.
"The Art of the Brick" has been shown all over the world, featuring everything from DC comic book heroes and villains, to uncanny re-creations of priceless works of art. The gallery uses millions of LEGOs, with one piece, a 20-foot-long T-Rex skeleton, consisting of 80,000 individual bricks.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!