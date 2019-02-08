LEGOs! See Giant LEGO Sculptures at the Perot Museum

In a child’s hands, LEGOs can become a castle or tower. In artist Nathan Sawaya’s hands, they become a global attraction. "The Art of the Brick," a touring display of life-size LEGO creations, makes its Texas debut when it takes up residence at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science from Feb. 23 through Aug. 18.

Among displays like Van Gogh’s "Starry Night" and Da Vinci’s "Mona Lisa," Dallas visitors will see a creation Sawaya made just for the Perot. Upon entering the museum, guests will see the winged horse, Pegasus, made entirely out of LEGO bricks. Visitors are invited to guess how many bricks were used to create the exclusive art piece for a chance to win a yearlong Perot Museum premium family membership.