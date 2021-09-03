Support Us

#TexasTaliban Trends on Twitter Following Restrictive Abortion Laws

September 3, 2021 4:00AM

Twitter users are comparing Texas to the dystopian land of Gilead from The Handmaid's Tale and to the Taliban following Gov. Greg Abbott's signing if restrictive abortion laws.
Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty
Twitter users are comparing Texas to the dystopian land of Gilead from The Handmaid's Tale and to the Taliban following Gov. Greg Abbott's signing if restrictive abortion laws.
Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty
Twitter users are comparing Texas to the dystopian land of Gilead from The Handmaid's Tale and to the Taliban following Gov. Greg Abbott's signing if restrictive abortion laws.
Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty
This week, a law went into effect in Texas banning abortions performed after six weeks of pregnancy. The law makes no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape.

On Wednesday, the state's latest effort to ban abortion went into effect, giving citizens the right to sue clinics and individuals involved in abortions. Anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life set up a website for whistleblowers to denounce anyone performing or receiving an abortion.

One of the main arguments among the bill’s detractors is that the six-week timeframe doesn’t take into account irregularities in women’s periods, the length of time in which one would normally begin to suspect a pregnancy, plus the time needed to confirm it, neither allowing sufficient time for women to deliberate their decisions and plan adequately to terminate a pregnancy.

Immediately the hashtag #TexasTaliban began trending on Twitter, condemning the new rule as fundamentalist and "McCarthyist." Users also drew comparisons between the new laws and the fictional land of Gilead from the Margaret Atwood book and Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. The dystopian story takes place in a future when a religious elite takes control of women, forcing those who are still fertile to conceive and carry babies for couples in power.

See the Twitter responses below.

Twitter user Bryan Dawson posted a photo from the series with the caption "We Made America Gilead Again. #MAGA."


Others pointed out the conflict between anti-vaccine and anti-mask laws that deemed COVID safety measures as "invasive" with the new law.
Many users called for action, sharing a TikTok video from Victoria Hammett that outlines the ways to crash the prolifewhistlerblower.com site through fake entries.

Frank Lewis had a more scientific theory as to why men wanted to restrict abortion, which he added to a tweet by MeidasTouch calling the "Lone Star" a rating for the state on Yelp. Some compared the whistleblowing tactics to those some other well-known groups ... A photo on Twitter posted by @dreamwithfaith showed a covered-up cowboy, which, to be honest, looks a lot like masked country singer Orville Peck.

Jessii took to theology lessons to remind people of the Bible's actual words about abortions. Of course, Twitter was flooded with new versions of the Texas flag. Some replaced the Texas star with a wire hanger, a symbol of the pro-choice movement that serves as a reminder of dangerous measures used for clandestine abortions.
Not everyone was unhappy with the news, though. James Latief thinks the Taliban is just great, and tweeted: "Finally Texas is doing the right thing. #TexasTaliban."
Eva Raggio
Contact: Eva Raggio

