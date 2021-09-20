The end of the world never sounded so good. Dallas death metal deities Creeping Death are set to unleash their latest release in October, but in the meantime, they've graced us mortals with a most excellent music video. The perfect soundtrack to a dying, plague-ridden planet, title track "The Edge of Existence" looks like it was filmed after the fall of humankind. Viewers will unlock a vortex to hell while headbanging to this punishing single, which is packed with uber-heavy, technical riffs executed with machinelike precision. Buckle up, y'all: Creeping Death are hurtling headlong into the metal hall of fame.