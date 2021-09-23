Dallas director David Lowery can't be pinned to just one genre. After a romantic crime thriller (Ain't Them Bodies Saints), a meditative art film (A Ghost Story), a Disney live-action fairy tale (Pete's Dragon) and an old-fashioned caper (The Old Man and the Gun), Lowery delivered his best film to date with the epic R-rated Arthurian adventure The Green Knight. Dev Patel led the re-imaging as King Arthur's naive nephew Gawain, who embarks on a quest to find the titular Green Knight who threatens Camelot. The gorgeous medieval world is recreated in immaculate detail as Gawain grows into maturity over the course of his mission, facing giants, witches, seductive temptresses and bloodthirsty thieves. While it was shot in Ireland, Lowery teased that at least four shots were captured in his favorite city Dallas.