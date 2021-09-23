Street art is everywhere you look throughout many of Dallas' trendy neighborhoods, but it didn't start that way. In the late '60s early '70s, street art, graffiti and murals began popping up in the urban landscapes of New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. It didn't hit Dallas until the late '80s and early '90s but was restricted to the hipster neighborhood of Deep Ellum. Now, this is no longer true and in Trinity Groves, The Design District and Bishop Arts you can find lots of great street art, and Bishop Arts has the best. All along Jefferson Boulevard, West Davis Street and Bishop Avenue, you will see Oak Cliff's wonderful art scene. There are two murals, one on Bishop Avenue of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the Queen of Tejano music. Also, murals of two Oak Cliff icons, Yvonne Craig aka Adam West's Batgirl next to Emporium Pies and the OG rebel couple Bonnie and Clyde on Davis Street. There is a great black and white piece called "CACTEX" on West Davis Street as a tribute to the area's and Texas' Tex-Mex scene and culture. The Cultural Icon Graveyard is on Commerce Street and features famous Dallasites and Texans. If you just want to let people know where you are, head to Jefferson Boulevard to take a picture in front of the "Dallas, Where You At?" mural on the side of the Boost Mobile building. If you post to social media, don't forget to @ the artists, many of whom have their social media handler name on their work.