Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Radio Station

92.9 FM and kuzu.fm

KUZU is a low-powered FM nonprofit community radio station broadcasting in a limited three-to-five-mile radius at 92.9 FM from a tower in Denton, but the station also streams online to a worldwide listening audience at kuzu.fm. Assuming you love to be exposed to new music and expand your musical tastes, the only complaint one could possibly have about KUZU is that to a new listener the programming may seem scattershot, as the wide variety of weekly, biweekly and monthly programming transitions from host to host and genre to genre, moving from new wave or post punk one hour to polka or honky tonk tracks the next. Once the station's schedule is consulted at kuzu.fm, listeners easily learn when to tune into their favorites of the more than 50 hosts' programs.

Best Place to Smoke Hookah

Jasmine Café

Best Place to Smoke Hookah
Patrick Strickland

A longtime staple in downtown Richardson, the Palestinian-owned Jasmine Café is the spot to smoke hookah, whether you prefer to get your tokes in during the day or late at night. With more than 50 flavors ranging from classics like double apple to outliers like sex panther or skittles, you can mix and match to find the exact taste you want. If you get hungry, they have a variety of Mediterranean dishes you can enjoy while you smoke the hours away: hummus, shish kabob, falafel and shawarma, among other delicious bites. If you get tired, you can top your hookah off with a powerful cup of Arabic coffee.

Best Place to Play Drunk Ping Pong

Sharky's Bar, Grill & Games

Sharky's Bar & Grill

Open every day from 11:30 a.m. until 1 in the morning, Sharky's is a North Dallas sports bar where you can get hammered and practice your forehand, your backhand and your top spin all at that same time. In between drunken rounds of ping pong, you can chow down on jalapeno poppers, a burger or anything else from their full-service kitchen. (We recommend eating light if you've got a tough match ahead of you.) Even better, the "happy hour" lasts from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., so you're sure to get sloshed while you smack the ball across the table at your opponent.

Best Place to Play Late-Night Bingo

I-30 Bingo

Best Place to Play Late-Night Bingo
Michael Cote', CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Situated right off the highway, I-30 Bingo may not get you totally rich, per se, but you still have the chance to win some serious cash at this frills-free little bingo hall. Open Wednesday through Thursday, I-30 pays out $5,000 in cold cash each day. On Thursdays, you might just win yourself a brand new television. On Sundays, you could even win a computer. Plus, it's open late on the weekdays and weekends, so it's the perfect spot for wholesome fun in Dallas after you've wrapped up a night of drinking and general debauchery.

Best Soundcloud Release

Cure for Paranoia's BAMN

Best&nbsp;Soundcloud Release
Kevin Porier

Some of the best things to come out of music are the things you didn't know you wanted. That's how emerging Dallas musician Cameron McCloud built a following for his group Cure for Paranoia's ambitious second album BAMN (By Any Means Necessary). McCloud, producer Jay Analog and engineer Tomahawk Jones put together the self-effacing, open and catchy eight-track album and first released the EP on Soundcloud as a secret gift for a monetary donation. Songs like "99" and "Dolla Dolla Bill Y'all" take mainstream rap sounds and themes and turn them on their ear to create something complex, heady and funny as hell. The only thing McCloud and his crew take seriously is the production to record and mix awesome songs that aren't so serious. The result produced sounds that are thought-provoking, clever and cool.

Best Collaboration

Noogy and MDC's Bye Bye Donny

Best&nbsp;Collaboration
Michael Briggs

We live in angry times, giving punk another chance to raise its angry fist and maybe a certain finger at authority. Just because Donald Trump is no longer resident doesn't mean stupidity and authoritarianism left with him. The Denton punk group Noogy teamed up with Austin's MDC to produce something appropriate during the downtime we all suddenly had in (what we hope will be) the end of the COVID pandemic with Bye Bye Donny, a raucous FU to everything that made life suck in the last few years. It feels like an echo of the thesis statements of legends like Black Flag and The Dead Kennedys. It's also a very personal piece of work for the Denton band. Noogy drummer Nick Helm died in 2020 as his depression and the isolation from not touring overtook him. It's sad but out of it comes something inspiring as the rest of the band picks up Helm's sound and style to make sure they didn't go with him. It's living proof that nothing can kill great punk rock.

Best Experimental Rap

Mallo the Great

Best&nbsp;Experimental Rap
Classic Threadz

Even though we're in the 21st century, we still haven't gotten stuff like flying cars and jetpacks. The upside is we've got a futuristic soundtrack that would be awesome to play from our jet car's cosmo-blaster. Rapper Mallo the Great, an "avid Dallas repper," according to his Instagram, developed one of the most unusual stylings of the year with his brand of hip-hop and cosmic backgrounds. Mallo took advantage of the quarantine to advance his freestyle talents and experiment with all sorts of alluring sounds and instruments to produce rap tracks backed with beautiful backgrounds that do more than just make noise. They elevate the drama and passion of the stories in his songs that feel like something on the same level as a passionate aria from an opera. The rhymes he spills can be just as furious as any rap standard, but there's something very passionate and beautiful in Mallo's works.

Best New Label

Red Zeppelin Records

Best&nbsp;New Label
Bayleigh Cheek

Who would have thought that some of the hippest new music would come from a burgeoning label in McKinney? Katie Scott started Red Zeppelin Records as a music store on McKinney's downtown square for hardcore crate diggers; this past year, it also started producing its own indie artist releases. They are fairly new, but they've already produced a really slick release with local musician Juno Uno and the unique pop sound from his new track "Sides." Red Zeppelin also released a new 5-track EP from Bayleigh Creek called Immortals that offers its own unique mix of haunting and mesmerizing. It's a very encouraging start for a label that has nowhere to go up from here.

Best Resurrection

It Hurts to Be Dead

Best&nbsp;Resurrection
Skye Sabrina

The breakup of the punk group duo It Hurts to Be Dead started in 2019 fueled by one bad day in a recording studio with tense conversations and an unrelated but still annoying broken pickup truck window. Then as the vaccine rollout started to make it look like things might be improving, singer/guitarist Sean Snyder and drummer Kevin Gilmore worked out their differences and announced the band was back together again. They have a new project in the works called Dystopian Graffiti to celebrate IHTBD's glorious return from, well, the dead.

Best TikTok Music Star

Christi Lux

Best&nbsp;TikTok Music Star
Ivan Flores

Social media communities like TikTok are filled with people who think they have musical talent but are entertaining for reasons that go far beyond musicality. Singer Christi Lux found a spotlight on TikTok, but unlike 99 percent of the music makers on the short video platform, she has scads of talent and a luxurious singing voice. Lux's song "BEBE" uses a reggaeton sound to express what she describes as a feeling "like when you have a crush on somebody and you talk to that special person, but for some reason, neither of you have the courage to tell each other your true feelings" in her profile feature. The track went viral and brought attention to her impressive body of expressive and moving love songs that's also helping her line up new shows and make connections in the industry.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation