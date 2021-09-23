KUZU is a low-powered FM nonprofit community radio station broadcasting in a limited three-to-five-mile radius at 92.9 FM from a tower in Denton, but the station also streams online to a worldwide listening audience at kuzu.fm. Assuming you love to be exposed to new music and expand your musical tastes, the only complaint one could possibly have about KUZU is that to a new listener the programming may seem scattershot, as the wide variety of weekly, biweekly and monthly programming transitions from host to host and genre to genre, moving from new wave or post punk one hour to polka or honky tonk tracks the next. Once the station's schedule is consulted at kuzu.fm, listeners easily learn when to tune into their favorites of the more than 50 hosts' programs.