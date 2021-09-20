Yoda is spotted at White Rock Lake. A guy goes to Texas Roadhouse and takes a scale to make sure his steak is actually 6 ounces. A few couches are for lease in Oak Cliff. Ross Street floods and a few ill-begotten Dallasites go tubing in the turbid — and indubitably bacteria-infested — water. Eighty-one people are arrested at takeover events across the city. Northwest Highway floods. A Dallas Police Department officer makes a TikTok. A fight breaks out at Auntie Anne's Pretzels in Fort Worth. You'll read — or, rather, watch — all this and more on Dallas Texas TV, whose primary mediums are Instagram and Twitter. So smash those follow buttons and stay alert for the weirdest shit that's going down in Big D.