When you need to recharge but you're short on time, head to nearby Waxahachie. It's vastly underrated as a getaway, and it's home to one of DFW's best bed-and-breakfasts, the English Merchant's Inn. The home was built in 1915 by an English cotton merchant, and it's furnished with traditional English antiques plus a touch of color and whimsy. Rooms are affordable, comfortable and spacious and offer charming amenities like clawfoot tubs. Our personal favorite is the collection of china cups and saucers that you can use to serve yourself a cup of tea. Stay in the winter and you can enjoy it by a fire — one of the inn's owners will build it for you. If you're unsure about the prospect of socializing with other guests, you'll be happy to know that breakfast is a private affair, served down the street at White Rhino Coffee. It's the perfect way to begin a day of browsing the antique stores and gift shops on the square.