Though it's technically Taiwanese, Wu Wei Din's menu encompasses a lot of exceptional dishes from a variety of regions. Regulars order pork chop fried rice, first-timers grab bowls of spicy wontons, and everyone comes away happy. Wu Wei Din also won acclaim for its pandemic takeout operations, which included clever steps like modifying the thickness of dumplings' wrappers so that they wouldn't tear apart on the drive home. Don't miss "golden kimchi," a mild appetizer portion of the fermented favorite. A second location is under construction in Lewisville, with plans to open this fall.