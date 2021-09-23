Dallas is decidedly a corn dog town. And outside of the annual Texas State Fair, the best place to snag one is at CornDog With No Name, where they aren't mimicking fair food but elevating it. While they have a classic corn dog, they also offer a spicy version with jalapeño and cheddar-infused pork sausage. The brunch corn dog is a breakfast sausage dipped in funnel cake batter with bacon and maple syrup. They even have a plant-based corn dog and Best Maid dill pickle corn dog. The best part is you can get a cocktail to go with from their full bar. Be sure to save room for the flaming funnel cakes.