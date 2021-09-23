Yes, reservations are hard to get. How hard? Well, proprietress Jennifer Uygur recently divulged to Resy.com that on one Friday night they had 233 people on the Notify list. Just for that night, not any Friday night. If you stalk their Facebook page like a black bear hankering for a salmon snack, you might get lucky enough to see a post about a recently opened table. If you get the chance, grab seats at the end of the bar, where you can watch the kitchen and chat with the sous chefs. While the pasta is amazing, but be sure to save room for the freshly baked bread and house-cured meats.