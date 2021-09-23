Before you dig into The Snooze Classic with bacon, egg, hash browns and white toast or one of the many other guilty pleasures at Snooze an A.M. Eatery, you may think to yourself, "Shouldn't I eat something healthy this morning? Perhaps something green?" Sure, you could hop on over to the "Plant Power" portion of the menu, but why do that when your server can bring you a Goin' Green Bloody from the bar? With jalapeño and habanero infused vodka and Snooze's house green bloody mix, this drink will spice up your morning. Snooze an A.M. Eatery landed in the Lone Star State from its home in Colorado in 2018. The breakfast joint has since expanded to three locations in DFW: Fort Worth, Addison and Dallas.