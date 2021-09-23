For some of us, getting tickled feels like a form of medieval torture, but hey, if you're one of those who actually laughs at tickling, and you're even willing to pay for this service, there's a place that can make it happen. After 20 years running a tourism nonprofit that paired hopeful travelers with volunteer work destinations, COVID put a stop to Kimberly Haley-Coleman's plans. But she was tickled at the idea of a new venture and is now the owner of a space where customers can get tickled pink. Almost literally. Before the tickling sessions begin, guests are served a glass of rose wine and pink cookies. They are then taken into a Moroccan-style tent where they choose 25- or 50-minute tickle sessions and their weapon of choice, too: feathers, combs and other devices, or even a firmer scratch.