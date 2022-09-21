Best Nightclub

It'll Do has found a spot in our Best Of Dallas issues a few times, but the club just keeps demanding our attention. For one, it's sort of a timeless space where the decor and light-up dance floor transport you to another era, while the club music keeps you well in the present day. Think of everything you hate about modern clubs: the velvet-roped douchiness, the showy bottle service and the guy at the door assessing your worth through a full body scan. You won't find that at It'll Do. You will get dance music with touring big-name DJs and local favorites such as resident DJ Red Eye. But it's the crowd that most makes us want to move uncontrollably. The place seems to attract the most welcoming crowd of clubgoers, who actually make you happy to be among people. A miracle.