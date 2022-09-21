Best Tiki Bar

Dallas summers are hellishly hot, but luckily, there's a tropical getaway waiting for you right on Lower Greenville: Swizzle. Since it opened in 2020, Swizzle has earned accolades for being Dallas' only true-blue tiki bar to crop up in more than a decade. Its stunning interior sports tons of tiki art and transports patrons to a sandy beach far, far away. Swizzle's phenomenal rum-based cocktails will help you escape the soul-crushing pain of another grueling workweek, and its Polynesian food is just as sure to please. Surf on over for an extraordinarily refreshing experience.