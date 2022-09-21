Best Chicken-Fried Steak

If you're looking for something to cool you down and pick you up, look no further than Noble Coyote Cold Brewed Coffee. In 2011, Marta and Kevin Sprague started Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters. About two years later, Kevin started messing around with cold brew coffee to bring to local farmers markets. He wasn't sure how the new product would do at first, but it ended up selling out. Now, you can find it at their roastery and in coffee shops across DFW, at places like Civil Pour in Dallas. There, you can buy it still or infused with nitrogen. Noble also sells bags of their cold brew blend for people to make at home. It's a medium to medium-dark roasted coffee with low acidity, a smooth body and hints of sweet dark chocolate.