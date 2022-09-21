Best Place to Buy a Vespa

The way Kyle Salter tells it, selling and working on scooters is "kind of my entire life." He's been working on scooters since 2004 and bought the scooter shop formerly known as Garner's Classic Scooters in 2011. He posts much of his work on Instagram, where you can find him at the handle @kylescootershop. He works by appointment, but if you give him a shout, he'd be glad to show you one of his restored Vespas. With the way gas prices are headed, we suggest you give him a ring sooner rather than later.