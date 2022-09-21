Best Place to Buy Outdoor Furniture

With the summer heat fading and fall approaching, you might be eyeing your back patio with the hope of enjoying the brief respite North Texas gets now and then. If you have a soul, though, you could also be thinking about a local shop that sells the outdoor furniture you need to get your yard in shape. Look no further than Sunnyland Outdoor Living in North Dallas. For owner David Schweig, patio furniture is a family business, and his family boasts three generations in the game. Sunnyland has more than 35,000 square feet of showroom space stocked with patio tables, chairs, umbrellas, firepits and whatever else you dream of surrounding your house with.