Best Dance Company

Attending the theater can heighten emotions, but should one expect to laugh, cry and dance? Very Good Dance Theatre has a magical way of creating space for audience members to become participants through immersive performances that have a wide range of content. It could be the intimate scenes from collaborative works with movement monologues that will make you weep or The Annual Gay Show, a production that is absolutely wild, challenging the perceptions of what dance should be and redefining what it means to be "good." Fortunately, that can include everything from bondage to ritualistic poetry that ends in a sparkle party disco. Absolutely wild, absolutely profound, absolutely perfect.
Event locations vary.