Best Podcast

This local couple knows how to deliver the true crime goods: with excellent wine. Brandy and Chris Diamond's Texas Wine and True Crime podcast covers some of the most sordid tales to have unfolded in this state. The Diamonds recently taped a live episode at the Dallas Public Library's True Crime Mini-Convention to discuss the resurgent Candy Montgomery case, and they've also aired a series about the 2016 Midlothian murder of Missy Bevers. True to its name, Texas Wine and True Crime thoughtfully highlights Lone Star State-grown wines, making this podcast an all-around gem.