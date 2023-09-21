Best Espresso Martini

We put a lot of time, words and gluttony into burgers around here. Just when we think we've found eureka in a beef patty with melted cheese between a bun, another humdinger comes along and we eat and write again. But then there are the classics, of which Lakewood Landing is most certainly one. The burger at this dive bar — one of the most adored in the city — is like a nice painting over the fireplace that pulls the whole room together. An 80/20 blend gets a good dousing of house mixed spices while it's on the grill. It's held together with a buttery toasted white bun from Signature Baking, dressed simply with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. With a slice of melted cheese, it just goes down better there. It's perfection.