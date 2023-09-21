Best Espresso Martini

In the bustling Lower Greenville neighborhood, you'll find the Belgian-influenced pub Meyboom Brasserie. On tap are select beers and draughts spanning Western Europe, along with top-flight cocktails and Belgian-inspired bar bites. Owners April Segovia and Jeff Karetnick were inspired to open their own pub after a trip to Belgium in 2019. Karetnick is behind the bar, and he is, for our money, one of the more underrated bartenders in all of Dallas. Meyboom's espresso martini, made of Sobieski vodka, Kamora coffee liqueur, simple syrup, egg and Window Seat espresso, is in a league of its own.