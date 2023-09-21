Best Fish and Chips

Isla & Co., with its Australian-influenced menu of brunch and dinner dishes, artisan coffee, vino and spiffy signature cocktails, resides in the thriving restaurant scene of Bishop Arts. Executive chef Matt Foley, who honed his culinary repertoire in Michelin-starred kitchens Marea and Manhattan Beach Post, has created a diverse menu that ranges from breakfast (like brioche French toast) to skewered kangaroo to a wonderful spicy shrimp vodka rigatoni in pomodoro sauce. But Isla's fish and chips — deceptively simple preparation of Atlantic cod sheathed in a flawless batter and served with yuzu kosho tartar sauce — was the dish that had us returning long after our first visit.