Best Fish and Chips

Isla & Co.

Loni Ealy
fish and chips

Isla & Co., with its Australian-influenced menu of brunch and dinner dishes, artisan coffee, vino and spiffy signature cocktails, resides in the thriving restaurant scene of Bishop Arts. Executive chef Matt Foley, who honed his culinary repertoire in Michelin-starred kitchens Marea and Manhattan Beach Post, has created a diverse menu that ranges from breakfast (like brioche French toast) to skewered kangaroo to a wonderful spicy shrimp vodka rigatoni in pomodoro sauce. But Isla's fish and chips — deceptively simple preparation of Atlantic cod sheathed in a flawless batter and served with yuzu kosho tartar sauce — was the dish that had us returning long after our first visit.

Best Hot Chicken

Ricky's Hot Chicken

As Nashville-style hot chicken restaurants continue to dot the culinary landscape, Ricky's has figured out how to separate from the pack. Ricky's quarter birds, tenders, wings, nuggets and chicken sandwiches are Halal-certified. The Bird's Nest (chopped tenders, vinegar slaw, pickles and comeback sauce on a bed of fries) is also a Ricky's fan favorite. The heat levels elevate six rungs up the ladder from no heat to the A-Bomb, which comes (deservedly so) with a serious warning from servers. The A-Bomb at Ricky's is the hottest we've ever had. But it's not just about the spice at Ricky's : the birds are juicy, teeming with Nashville flavor and just damn good. You can also find Ricky's in Plano and Arlington.

Best Oxtail

Daq and Mag Daiquiris

Daq and Mag Daiquiris offers a menu fusion of soul food and American classics – not to mention a deep roster of daiquiris. But the main event at Daq and Mag's may very well be the oxtail. Cleaned, soaked and marinated in a house-made Nigerian blend of herbs and spices known as Ondo seasoning, the oxtails here are cooked low and slow for six hours in the oven before emerging onto your table with succulent oxtail meat primed to slide right off the bone. It's served with your choice of two sides, and beneath lies a bed of buttery rice permeated with all the glorious drippings from the oxtail, marrying the two and resulting in pure soul-food bliss.

  • 3431 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas, 75237 Map

Best Cafe Where an Assassin Tended Bar (Well, Maybe)

The Square Cafe

Nick Reynolds

After assassinating Abraham Lincoln at Ford's Theater on a mid-April night in 1865, John Wilkes Booth was tracked down 12 days later and killed at a barn in Virginia. Or was he? One theory places Booth in Granbury under the alias John St. Helen, where he lived on and continued his stage acting career at the Granbury Opera House while moonlighting as a bartender at a saloon next door (now The Square Café). The Square Café serves burgers and sandwiches for lunch and a killer (no pun intended) breakfast menu, including an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Sundays.

Best Airport Bar With a View to a Historic Moment

Fly Bar, Love Field

Lauren Drewes Daniels
The Fly Bar at Love Field

There's a bar at Love Field near a large bay window that looks onto the tarmac where President Lyndon B. Johnson took the oath of office aboard Air Force One on Nov. 22, 1963. Look for a bright light on the tarmac for the exact spot. You can also read a bronze marker on the wall near the window detailing the moment in history when the peaceful transfer of power (remember those?) took place in Dallas. It's all ominous and low-key, and you don't need a boarding pass to see it; just enter the airport through baggage claim and literally go against the wave of people arriving. Head up the escalators, hang a right at the top and walk past the Dunkin' Donuts. You'll see the Sky Bar on the left, with the viewing area right behind it.

Best Beer Selection

Lakewood Growler

Want to get a taste of the craft beer offerings in Dallas? Lakewood Growler is your place. Check out the fancy menu board, which lets you know when a keg is low and also if it was "just tapped." From old favorites like Peticolas' Velvet Hammer and Golden Opportunity to newer breweries like False Idol and Turning Point, they have it all. Plus you can get some great beers from around the state including Saint Arnold, Real Ale and Alstadt. If your plus-one isn't into beer, there are four taps reserved for wine.

  • 6448 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, 75214 Map

Best Burger

Lakewood Landing

Lauren Drewes Daniels

We put a lot of time, words and gluttony into burgers around here. Just when we think we've found eureka in a beef patty with melted cheese between a bun, another humdinger comes along and we eat and write again. But then there are the classics, of which Lakewood Landing is most certainly one. The burger at this dive bar — one of the most adored in the city — is like a nice painting over the fireplace that pulls the whole room together. An 80/20 blend gets a good dousing of house mixed spices while it's on the grill. It's held together with a buttery toasted white bun from Signature Baking, dressed simply with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. With a slice of melted cheese, it just goes down better there. It's perfection.

Best Soul Food

Tha Neighborhood Kitchen

Lauren Drewes Daniels
Pork chops

This small restaurant in Joppa serves home cooking, but we've got a bone to pick with Mom, because dinner at home never tasted this good. Smothered pork chops are thick and served with a light cover of gravy and onions. Oxtail is fall-off-the-bone tender; pair them with sweet potatoes and corn. The menu changes weekly, but standard hits include chicken tetrazzini, meatloaf and liver and onions. Chef Katrina Chaney has spent her whole life in kitchens, 15 years professionally, and her experienced hand is clear in the space, which is immaculate, and in the dishes she serves up. It's takeout only but does offer Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Best Place to Buy Wine

Jimmy's Food Store

Nick Rallo

Sorting through wine varieties, styles, regions and terroir is exhausting. Saying "I'll have your house red" is simply more eloquent than "You pick." This year we got to know Paul DiCarlo, co-owner and wine buyer at Jimmy's Food Store. He personally selects wines at this bodega in East Dallas, where the wine section is only two modest aisles. He focuses on smaller producers that you won't find at the big box stores, with an eye on value; a $15 that drinks like a $30. Anything off the shelf is going to be good; ask for him if you need more help.

Best Sandwich Shop

Cindi's NY Delicatessen

Cindi's

Cindi's is a lot of things to a lot of people. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and it's a bakery. You can get a cheap breakfast or soak up the previous night's recklessness with a monster breakfast, and the sandwiches here are some of the best in town. The menu is long, but flip over to the deli page and look for the gray box at the bottom left: New York Reuben. You can choose between corned beef, pastrami or turkey; it comes grilled on rye with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese and house-made Russian dressing served on the side. If that doesn't sound appealing, there are more than two dozen other options. It's a lot of food, and you're barely going to be able to find room for cheesecake, but we have faith in you.

