Best Southern Cooking

Coming to Roots Southern Table and skipping the duck-fat fried chicken borders on sacrilege, and chef Tiffany Derry may source the most duck fat of any restaurant in Dallas to keep turning out her showstopper family-sized bowls of succulent fowl. But the truth about Southern cooking is that it's not just grease and fried food. At Roots, fresh seasonal produce is also a star, and as the seasons change, so does Roots' menu. With Derry's restaurant empire continuing to grow, we were concerned that dinner at Roots might suffer. A recent visit has assured us that any concerns were thankfully misplaced.